Could the Tush Push wind up being banned? One NFL exec says Roger Goodell isn't out for the play popularized by the Eagles

In an NFL season that has been defined by Travis Kelce's relationship with Time's Person of the Year Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers' achilles tendon, CJ Stroud's unprecedented emergence, and the final nail going into the New England Patriots coffin, the one singular play that has made the most headlines has been the Tush Push.

Popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles and referred to as “The Brotherly Shove” by folks in Eastern Pennsylvania, the Tush Push has been polarizing to say the least. It's drawn hot takes and noteworthy quotes from players, analysts, coaches, and executives… but the one voice whose opinion will ultimately carry the most weight is that of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Although it was initially reported that Goodell had plans to axe the Tush Push, one NFL executive now states that the commish doesn't intend to take a hard stance on the controversial play.

“NFL exec Jeff Miller says it's not true that Roger Goodell is trying to ban the tush-push QB sneak,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team stated on X. “Discussions about the play with the Competition Committee are likely to be discussed further in the offseason, but Goodell does not have a position on it.”

Although the future of the Brotherly Shove will remain uncertain until the offseason, it must be a relief for Eagles fans and members of the Philadelphia Eagles organization to hear that Roger Goodell isn't out to ban a play that has so far proven to be virtually unstoppable on short yardage situations. Per the Kelce Brothers' podcast “New Heights,” the Eagles are converting on the Tush Push 92 percent of the time.