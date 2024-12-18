When Brandon Graham went down with a torn Triceps in the Philadelphia Eagles' big win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, it became clear that someone would have to step up to fill his shoes in the future. But who would it be? Would the snaps go to rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt? Or maybe waiver wire claim Charles Harris? Could it be a practice squad player like Tarron Jackson, or maybe some new player entirely that fans never expected?

Nope, the answer was actually the obvious one: Nolan Smith stepped into that starting role and has been an absolute force for the Eagles ever since, breaking out to the tune of 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 10 QB hits as the starting outside linebacker opposite Josh Sweat.

Asked why Smith has been the guy who has stepped up to fill Graham's shows, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio noted that as the third guy heading into the season, he was the obvious man for the job.

“He was the next up. It was [OLB Josh] Sweat, BG [Brandon Graham], and him,” Fangio told reporters. “So, his kicked up, and [OLB Jalyx] Hunt's have kicked up.”

Asked if he's noticed anything new about Smith since becoming a starter, Fangio said no, noting that he's been impressed with Smith's play since all the way back in OTAs.

“No. He's done a good job of improving each and every day. Maybe not each and every day, but each and every week from the start of OTAs through training camp,” Fangio said. “He's really taken it and put it on himself to improve and learn his position, learn the techniques of his position, learn the ins and outs of his position that can help him make a play or two. As we know he has good speed and he is a good athlete. He's been able to amp up his physicalness to make up for his lack of size– the ideal size for the position.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even better, as Fangio had more to say about Smith and just how interesting his game has been to watch in 2024.

Vic Fangio explains how Nolan Smith has found success for the Eagles

One of the more interesting aspects of Smith's success in 2024 has been the fact that he's been a quality run defender despite being one of the slightest edges in the NFL. How has Smith been able to hold up as an undersized edge in 2024? Well, in Fangio's opinion, it's because he's embraced the challenge of the role.



“It's unusual in today's day, but again, like you said, I think you used the right word. You said embrace it,” Fangio said. “You've got to embrace the challenges of your position, everybody does, where they might be a little deficient either from a size or a movement standpoint and learn to work with it, and he's done that.”

After doing basically nothing for the Eagles in 2023 as a rotational edge, Smith really has come into his own for Philadelphia in 2024, playing 83 percent of the defensive snaps over the last three weeks. Even if Smith just tops out as an average starting NFL outside linebacker moving forward, that's a pretty incredible turnaround based on his rookie stats.