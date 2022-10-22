‘We can be a f–king dominant football team’: Jalen Hurts’ epic locker room speech will have Eagles fans fired up

The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team left in the NFL at 6-0 and that has the entire City of Brotherly Love dreaming Super Bowl. It’s definitely possible considering the way Nick Sirianni’s squad is playing and to top it off, they have a tremendous leader in quarterback Jalen Hurts.

After taking down the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, the signal-caller gave an epic locker-room speech to his team that will fire up every single Eagles supporter across the globe:

“I want to give gratitude to everybody in this locker room right now. Everybody in this locker room because we talk about being a family, we talk about what that means, we practice it everyday. But today, we played together. Today, we had each other’s backs. Today, we played like a family. We know what we can do. We know what we can be. We know it’s in our hands. And that’s how it’s always going to be. We continue to take these steps and take advantage of every opportunity moving forward, and we can be a real dominant f**cking football team. Every f**cking time, every f**cking play.”

Running through a wall yet? Jalen Hurts just adding more fuel to this fantastic football team that is turning heads across the league. The Buffalo Bills might be the Super Bowl favorite, but this Eagles club is no joke.

One could argue Philly hasn’t had the most difficult schedule so far, but to not lose at all through the first six weeks of an NFL season is extremely impressive. Jalen Hurts meanwhile has completed nearly 70% of his passes for over 1,500 yards, six touchdowns, and just two picks.

You won’t find a team as confident as the Eagles at the moment and they’ll have an extra week to prepare with a bye in Week 7 before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend.