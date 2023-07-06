It has been a long run for the Eagles, and it appears that the legendary group will be calling it quits from touring very soon.

On July 6, the Eagles announced “The Long Goodbye” tour — their last tour.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.”

The band continued, “Our run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.”

The statement concluded, “Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing the band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

In recent years, the Eagles have become a touring machine — their last album was the Long Road Out of Eden in 2007 (and it had been nearly three decades since their last album before that). They recently embarked on a Hotel California anniversary tour that ran from 2020-2023. Their final tour will kick off on September 7 in New York with Steely Dan set to open their shows. As of now, the final show will take place on November 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tickets for the Eagles' “Final Tour” will go on sale on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am local time. Presale tickets and VIP packages will go on sale on Wednesday, July 12 for the announced shows.

