Which free agents we looking at, Texans?

The Houston Texans concluded their 2023 NFL season on a rollercoaster note. They achieved a 10-7 record but faced a challenging playoff defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. As the team gears up for the offseason, the focus shifts towards identifying early targets in free agency to fortify the roster.

Texans' 2023 Season Recap

The Texans experienced one of the NFL's most surprising turnarounds in 2023. From a mere three victories the previous year, the team secured 10 wins, clinched a division title, and marked its first playoff appearance since 2019.

A dominant performance in the Wild Card round solidified Houston's position as a legitimate threat in the AFC. The impressive transformation is credited to the coaching prowess of DeMeco Ryans and the outstanding rookie season of quarterback CJ Stroud. Now they have the potential to be a contender in the AFC South and possibly vie for a championship in the upcoming season. For sure, the Texans have laid a strong foundation. Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio now face the challenge of building upon this success by enhancing the roster during the offseason.

Free Agency Outlook

Houston strategically executed a plan to rapidly reverse the franchise's fortunes. Caserio and Ryans concentrated on bolstering the team with seasoned veteran talent through short-term contracts. Sure, this approach swiftly elevated the roster. However, it does present the possibility of several key contributors becoming free agents in 2024.

Notable names are set to hit the open market in March. These include running back Devin Singletary, right tackle Charlie Heck, receiver Noah Brown, and tight end Dalton Schultz, among others.

Fortunately, Houston finds itself in a favorable position with a projected $74.1 million in cap space. This financial flexibility suggests the team can retain the majority of its existing players. Considering the significance of maintaining offensive cohesion around Stroud, priority may be given to players like Brown and Schultz. They demonstrated their value as quality starters.

With a comfortable cap situation and the luxury of having a franchise quarterback on a rookie deal, the Texans are well-positioned to preserve their core. They can strategically add new talent through both free agency and the upcoming draft.

Here we will look at the Baltimore Early Texans free agent targets after the 2023 season ends with a tough playoff loss to the Ravens.

Mike Evans, WR

Sure, the availability of Mike Evans in the upcoming offseason remains uncertain. However, there's no guarantee that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will retain their star receiver. Despite the option to franchise tag him, the Houston Texans could aggressively pursue Evans. He can definitely strengthen the receiving corps for Stroud.

The Texans' initial priority will be retaining their tight end duo of Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown. However, the addition of a proven superstar receiver like Evans could significantly bolster the Texans' offensive firepower. While Tank Dell and Nico Collins are talented wideouts, the depth beyond them leaves room for improvement. Evans, known for his consistency and ability to dominate at all levels, could be the missing piece to elevate the Texans' passing game.

Dalton Schultz, TE

Speaking of Dalton Schultz, he has been one of the pleasant surprises of the season. He showcased his versatility and playmaking ability. As a key target for CJ Stroud, Schultz played a pivotal role in several comeback wins for the Texans. He demonstrated his value as a pass catcher and a consistent blocker when needed.

He ended the regular season with impressive stats — 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns. Schultz's consistent production compared to his time in Dallas highlights his viability as a top-tier tight end. Currently on a one-year, $6.25 million deal, Schultz's performance warrants a potential contract in the range of $7 to $10 million per year. That's assuming the Texans aim to keep him as one of Stroud's preferred targets.

Josh Jacobs, RB

From the perspective of the Texans, running back Josh Jacobs appears to be an ideal fit. His consistency and potential to keep safeties honest make him an attractive option to open up the passing game. With the Texans seeking an affordable and achievable option, Jacobs emerges as a viable free-agent target.

Of course, Devin Singletary led the Texans in rushing last season with just over 800 yards. Dameon Pierce, his backup, struggled with a meager 2.9 yards per carry. Adding Jacobs to the roster could provide the support CJ Stroud and the passing game need to challenge defenses and sustain drives. Despite a less productive season with the Raiders, Jacobs' track record positions him as a potential buy-low candidate. He could complement Evans and enhance the Texans' offensive prowess.

Austin Ekeler, RB

Undoubtedly, the weakness in the Texans' offense lies in their running game. Again, neither Pierce nor Singletary has proven to be a starting-caliber running back. Bringing in a versatile back like Austin Ekeler (should Jacobs be unavailable) could provide Stroud with an additional receiving weapon and a home-run threat in the backfield. Ekeler is on the verge of his third consecutive season with 1,000+ yards from scrimmage. His ability to contribute both as a runner and a receiver makes him an intriguing target for the Texans to address their running game concerns.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans will regroup following their rollercoaster 2023 NFL season and a challenging playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the focus shifts to the impending free agency period. They have a clear roadmap for fortifying their roster. There are potential targets like Mike Evans, Josh Jacobs, and Austin Ekeler, and the imperative task of retaining key contributors like Dalton Schultz. The combination of strategic free agent acquisitions and retaining key pieces can propel the team toward continued success. If they sign most of these guys, they can build on the unexpected achievements of the past season. As the offseason unfolds, the Texans aim to solidify their position as contenders in the AFC.