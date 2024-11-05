The Winnipeg Jets are off to a roaring start in 2024-25. Winnipeg won each of its first eight games to kick things off. And their first loss of the season to the Toronto Maple Leafs has not slowed them down. Players such as Nikolaj Ehlers have stepped up for the Jets as they set themselves up as the team to beat in the NHL.

The Jets want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they did last year. One could argue the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs were a missed opportunity for Winnipeg. The Jets entered the postseason as a Stanley Cup contender, only to fall in the first round at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. It was a crushing loss for a team that felt it had finally figured things out.

Winning 11 of your first 12 games certainly instills confidence that this year is different. As a result, it would not be surprising to see the Jets make a trade or two at some point. This is certainly a talented roster, but it is still far from perfect. With this in mind, here are two Jets trade scenarios the team should consider as the 2024-25 campaign continues.

Jets could take a flier on Sabres’ Jordan Greenway

The Buffalo Sabres traded for forward Jordan Greenway at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. At the time, Buffalo was challenging for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And in the end, they came within a point of making it. However, they fell short of the goal and failed to qualify.

Greenway was meant to add size and secondary scoring to the Sabres. He did add size without question. In the early going, though, he struggled offensively, scoring four points down the stretch. 2023-24 saw the 6’6″ winger find his scoring touch again, though. He scored 10 goals and 28 points for the Sabres last year.

The Jets could use some forward depth even with their hot start to the season. And while the Sabres are looking to add to their roster, they could be willing to shuffle the deck if they add a player in a separate trade. Greenway would leave his home state if he were traded to the Jets. But he may have a chance to win a Stanley Cup, which the Sabres may not be able to provide.

The Jets could certainly benefit from his size. If he can find chemistry with Winnipeg’s other forwards, he may be able to provide more secondary offense, as well. It may be worth taking a flier on the pending unrestricted free agent ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline in March.

Jets could trade for Penguins’ Marcus Pettersson

The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to sign Marcus Pettersson to a contract extension before NHL Free Agency next summer. However, a contract extension has not been signed to this point. In fact, contract talks with the Penguins were delayed during the offseason. With Sidney Crosby now signed, Pettersson would be the next in line for a new contract.

That said, the Penguins are not off to a great start. Pittsburgh is 5-7-1 at this time, only two points clear of their intrastate rival Philadelphia Flyers for last place in the Metropolitan Division. If they continue to drop down the standings, they could look to sell. And Pettersson would certainly be in demand.

Pettersson has shown a willingness to use his 6’4″ frame on the ice. In fact, only two Penguins skaters threw more hits than Pettersson in 2023-24, according to Hockey Reference. Furthermore, he led the team in shots blocked. He currently leads the Penguins in shots blocked this season, as well.

Pettersson could certainly provide a boost to the Jets’ defense. Especially with his size and willingness to use his body to make a play. Acquiring Pettersson could give Winnipeg the final piece to the puzzle for their Stanley Cup push out of the Western Conference.