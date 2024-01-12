Echo's penultimate episode sees Maya have two emotional confrontations to set the stage for the series' climax in the finale.

The shadow of Wilson Fisk has loomed over Maya Lopez's actions over the course of Echo's first three episodes as she took the first steps to battle his criminal empire under the belief he was dead. It was not the case, though, and Fisk's relationship with his adopted niece is put to the forefront in Echo‘s penultimate episode.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Echo Season 1, Episode 4*

Recap

Episode four's opening flashback is set in 2008 New York City, with Fisk waiting for Maya to get out of school. Maya attempts to get some ice cream from a vendor right outside her school, but is turned away as the vendor doesn't realize she is deaf. It doesn't end well for him, though, as Fisk beats him to a bloody pulp for this and, despite his effort, Maya sees and even gets a few kicks in, peaking Fisk's interest.

Flash forward to the present in Tamaha, Oklahoma, and the pair are reunited months after Maya shot Fisk in the face in Hawkeye's season finale. Fisk provides a means for the two to communicate and invites Maya inside to enjoy one of the personal dinners they used to enjoy when she worked for him.

The situation is tense as both make no effort to hide their suspicions of the other, with Maya even pouring a bottle of wine Fisk brought with him down the drain. Fisk then gets right to business and offers Maya a way out of her current situation – returning to New York with him to become his true heir.

After the tense dinner, Maya goes to meet with Henry to discuss Fisk's offer and what their next steps should be. She then suffers from another vision at the same time as Chula, who is at the local fairgrounds preparing for the Chotcaw Powwow. It is enough for Henry to bring Maya to Chula for answers about what's been happening to her, despite not speaking for 20 years.

Despite some initial awkwardness, Chula reveals the true extent of Maya's lineage back to the first Choctaw, Chafa, and how the women of her line are imbued with abilities to serve as the Choctaw's protector. The pair also take the chance to share their thoughts about how Maya felt pushed away by Chula and the grief Chula has suffered since the car accident that killed Maya's mother. While not enough to make peace, it is enough to get Chula to finish working on a special garb she had in her home's sewing room.

Maya's next location is the Choctaw's hotel-casino to meet with Fisk about his offer, which she refuses by holding Fisk at gunpoint again. Here he reveals the truth about how he killed his father when he was old enough to “free himself” of his father's abuse and now offers Maya the same opportunity, though she leaves before anything can happen.

The episode ends with Maya leaving Tamaha, while Fisk cannot hide how upset he is that she refused his offer.

Review

Echo's fourth episode forgoes the action seen in previous episodes for a much quieter, interpersonally-focused episode about Maya's relationships with real family and adopted family.

Vincent D'Onofrio is the star of this episode as Fisk as he seamlessly slips back into the role he played across three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil and returned to for Hawkeye. While his Hawkeye appearance had a degree more flamboyance, Echo has seen a return to form for D'Onofrio as the Kingpin of New York City that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock battled over Daredevil's Netflix run. He is intimidating and domineering while still managing to exude moments of hurt and care that hint at the troubled childhood that he has never truly been able to escape.

Another thing this episode does highlight, unfortunately, is how Echo could have benefitted from being slightly longer.

Given episode four is the penultimate episode, it has to begin setting the table for the climax and finale coming in episode five. As a result, the episode features two emotional interactions for Maya involving Chula and Fisk that feel as if they're meant to mirror each other. It works in providing that juxtaposition, but it may leave some wondering if it may have been better to have an additional episode or two so greater emphasis could be placed on interactions like these instead of simply rushing to the next scene.

Ending Explained

On board Fisk's private plane, he receives word that Maya is leaving Tamaha and the tails assigned to follow her have lost her. He does not take this news well as the screen cuts to black just as Fisk begins to punch at a wall on the jet.

It is clear that Maya's decision is going to bring grave consequences for her family, if not most of the residents of Tamaha. Fisk is not one to let things like this lay, in the comics or on the screen, and will either try to get his way or ensure whoever is standing across from him suffers as much as possible. Add in the Choctaw Powwow, and it is clear the season finale's confrontation will be a spirited one.

Should you Stream Echo Season 1, Episode 4?

Episode four of Echo delivers the quietest, most personal episode of the series that truly lets the cast flex their muscles, and that alone is worth the watch. D'onofrio, in particular, commands viewers attention as Fisk anytime he is one camera to remind them why they fell in love with his portrayal of Kingpin in the first place.

Along with this, viewers get two of the more emotionally intense interactions of the series between Maya, Chula, and Fisk that help highlight the unspoken struggle inside Maya Lopez since her childhood.

Echo is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.