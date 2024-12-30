While Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is set to close out in Europe in 2025, it is not set to visit the UK. However, that could change.

A fan recently asked Sheeran about playing in the UK in 2025 in the comments section of a recent post on his private secondary account, Teddy's Vinyl Breakfast. Each post features Sheeran recommending a record from his collection.

In the comments section of his post from Saturday, December 28, 2024, a fan asked the question. He replied and said, “Yep[,] but only one weekend and not for [the Mathematics] tour.”

What could this mean? Perhaps Sheeran could be playing a festival for a weekend during the tour. Or maybe he is getting ready to announce a couple of one-off shows like what he did for the 10th anniversary of Multiply.

He does have a new album likely coming out in 2025. It is possible that part of Sheeran's promotion of the album includes non-tour shows in the UK. He is from England, so maybe a couple of homecoming shows will be a part of the promo tour.

Either way, UK fans of Sheeran can rejoice that the “Perfect” singer is coming back in 2025. He has not performed in the UK since June 30, 2022, when the Mathematics Tour visited Wembley Stadium.

Ed Sheeran's 2025 tour

The 2025 leg of the Mathematics Tour seems to be the final one of Sheeran's blockbuster tour. He will return to Europe and take it around the world throughout the year.

He will start 2025 by performing in Bhutan, India, China, Qatar, and Bahrain. Sheeran's European leg will start on May 30 in Madrid, Spain.

Throughout the summer, Sheeran will perform in France, Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, and Denmark. The Mathematics Tour will conclude with three shows at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Sheeran's latest tour is his equivalent to the Eras Tour. Each show is a celebration of his discography and math symbol-titled albums.

It originally started in support of his fifth studio album, Equals, released in 2021. However, during the lengthy run, Sheeran also released two other albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations.

The Mathematics Tour began on April 23, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. By the time it is over, Sheeran will have performed 165 shows throughout the various legs.

While the tour has gone on longer than his previous Divide Tour, which ran from March 2017 to August 2019, it will consist of fewer shows. Sheeran previously performed 260 shows across 14 legs of the Divide Tour. Luckily, he has scaled back since then.

Where Ed Sheeran's UK non-tour stop shows will take place remains to be seen. He will likely announce them soon to finalize his touring itinerary.