Ed Sheeran has been promoting his new album in “mysterious ways,” including showing up at a fan's house. The “Perfect” singer crashed a wedding for his latest promotional stunt.

In a video shared to his Instagram account, Sheeran crashed a wedding much to the couple's shock. They stood on the alter shocked as Sheeran played his signature 3/4 size guitar.

“Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x,” the caption reads.

“Magical” refers to the opening track of Autumn Variations, Sheeran's upcoming album. Autumn Variations will mark his second studio album released in 2022 after Subtract (-), though this will be the first he will own the copyright of. His previous records were released by Asylum and Atlantic Records, but Autumn Variations will be released via Gingerbread Man (his record label).

While Sheeran is currently on tour, he's making time to promote Autumn Variations. It was recently revealed that he will play two nights at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London on November 18 and 19. At these shows, Sheeran will play Autumn Variations in its entirety — similar to what he's doing with the “Subtract” tour simultaneously with his “Mathematics” stadium tour. Supposedly, these will be the only chances for fans to hear the album in full in a live setting. Presale ticket-buying opportunities will be available to those who pre-order the album prior to September 13.

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to close out his “Mathematics” tour. His show in Las Vegas was rescheduled last-minute due to logistical issues. He will also play the post-game Thursday Night Football show on September 21.

Autumn Variations will be released on September 29.