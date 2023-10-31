Ed Sheeran didn't disappoint when it came to his Halloween costume during his “Mathematics” tour gig.

Child's Play

Ahead of his final US show on the “Mathematics” tour on October 28, Sheeran asked his fans to dress up. Sheeran also noted that he would be dressing up himself, opening his comments section to suggestions.

He came out dressed as Chucky from the Child's Play films. Sheeran shared images that give a better look on Instagram after the show. Given his red hair, all he needed was the rainbow shirt, overalls, and a little bit of makeup to do the job.

This wasn't the only surprise Sheeran had up his sleeve. Late in the show, he brought out Brandon Flowers of The Killers and played “Mr. Brightside” before segueing into his own hit, “Castle on the Hill.”

What a way to end Sheeran's US run of “Mathematics” tour gigs. The tour began in April 2022 in support of his Equals (stylized as =) album. He released two more albums during the span of this concert tour, Subtract (stylized as -) and Autumn Variations.

However, this isn't the end of the road for Sheeran and the “Mathematics” tour quite yet. While his US shows are over, he recently announced another slew of dates that will bring him to Asia and Europe in 2024.

It appears that Ed Sheeran is heading into a new era. After five albums that were named after math symbols, he appears to be changing tides and going into season-themed album titles. Autumn Variations ushers in a new sound for the “Perfect” singer, and it will be exciting to see where he goes next.