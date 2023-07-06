Edward Norton, an actor most known for his film roles in the likes of Fight Club and American History X, will make the jump to a new medium: Podcasts.

Deadline reported that Norton has joined the voice cast of an upcoming historical true crime podcast show called The Oswale Project. Norton will voice Lee Harvey Oswald — JFK's assassin — in the series. Interviews and diary entries from Oswald have been compiled to create Norton's script. Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley will narrate the series.

The Norton-led show is a part of True Spies series and the fourth run. Ridley joins the likes of Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Sophia DiMartino as hosts of the show.

Per Deadline's report, The Oswald Project “tells the shocking story of the alleged assassin of President John F. Kennedy and Oswald's relationship with the CIA. It will probe generations-long questions including whether Oswald was being trained by the CIA to become a KGB double-agent, or so he could take the fall for JFK's murder, and whether he, as he claimed just before his own assassination, was ‘a patsy.'”

Daisy Ridley told Deadline that she has always been “fascinated by the mystery of JFK's assassination and the character of Lee Harvey Oswald” and is “thrilled to kick off my run as the host of True Spies with this story.”

Edward Norton just led Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, and starred in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. He's appeared in all of Anderson's films since Moonrise Kingdom (2012).

The Oswald Project will launch on July 18 and will be available to Spyscape+ subscribers a week earlier on July 11.