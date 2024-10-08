During the latest ManningCast of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints, Eli Manning was grounded by his dad, Archie Manning.

This came when Peyton Manning, Eli's older brother, asked for his younger brother to be punished. Eli previously punched a cardboard cutout of his older brother's head (with an enlarged forehead).

After asking if Eli could be grounded, Archie obliged. He tried to send his youngest son to his room. However, they were on national TV, and Eli was unable to accept his punishment.

“You shouldn't do that, Eli. You need to go to your room. Go to your room right now,” he said, “You shouldn't do that. Your mother doesn't like that.”

We will have to wait and see how Eli's behavior changes on future ManningCasts. As the mischievous little brother, he will always find a way to torment his older brother.

The latest ManningCast took place during the Chiefs and Saints game. The Chiefs won and extended their record to 5-0 on the season.

It was a good game for the Chiefs' offense. Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 331 yards. Travis Kelce also built off his Week 4 performance by catching nine passes for 70 yards.

The newly-signed Kareem Hunt, who previously played for the team from 2017-18, ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown in his first game back at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Manning family

Archie Manning is the patriarch of the legendary football family and the dad of Peyton and Eli. Both of them had lengthy careers in the NFL as starting quarterbacks. His other son, Cooper, played football through high school before a career-ending injury.

After having a legendary career at Ole Miss, Archie Manning was drafted with the second-overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. He played for the Saints from 1971-82 before playing for the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. Throughout his career, he made two Pro Bowls and is a member of the Saints' Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

Both Peyton and Eli Manning won two Super Bowls each. The former made 14 Pro Bowls, 10 All-Pros (seven First-team, three Second-team), and won NFL MVP five times. The latter made four Pro Bowls and was named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2016.

They are legends of the game. Peyton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 in his first year of eligibility. Eli is in contention to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2025.

Since they both retired, the Manning brothers have started the ManningCast, a secondary telecast of Monday Night Football on ESPN2. They break down the game from their homes and bring on special celebrity guests, including their father.

The Manning legacy will continue. Arch Manning, the son of the third Manning brother Cooper, is currently starting for the Texas Longhorns. He is filling in for the injured Quinn Ewers in his absence.

In a couple of years, Arch has a chance to go to the NFL. Perhaps he will continue the legendary family name while in the big leagues.