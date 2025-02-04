Marvel Studios is facing backlash over allegations that one of the posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps features AI-generated artwork. The studio has denied those claims. This controversy surfaced shortly after the studio unveiled a highly anticipated first trailer during a special event at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The posters, designed to evoke the tone and aesthetic of the Marvel film’s 1960s setting, quickly drew scrutiny from fans on social media. Observers pointed out peculiar details in one poster mimicking a Life Magazine cover, including a figure holding a flag with only four fingers and duplicated background characters. A character awkwardly handling a camera also fueled suspicions.

Simon Pegg (not the actor) highlighted the oddities on Bluesky, questioning the character design, while actress and comedian Megan Bitchell mocked the inconsistencies on X, exclaiming, “Yay AI!!!!” as she zoomed in on the four-fingered figure. The uproar prompted fans to examine the remaining posters for similar signs of AI involvement.

Marvel's Swift Response

Despite the growing speculation, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that “AI was not used in the creation of these posters.” This assurance comes amid heightened sensitivity around AI in the entertainment industry. Recent projects like The Brutalist and Late Night With the Devil faced criticism for incorporating AI, while Marvel itself was scrutinized in 2023 for using AI-generated visuals in the opening credits of Secret Invasion on Disney+.

In this case, however, Marvel maintains that no AI technology was involved in producing the Fantastic Four posters. The studio’s prompt response aims to quell concerns and shift the focus back to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25.