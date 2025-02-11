Many years ago, Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan played Short Round opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

It was a scary experience for the young actor. Luckily, Ford had his back and made sure Quan felt safe. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Quan recalled the scene where Short Round and Jones figure out an escape from the mysterious temple, which scared the young actor.

“When we shot this sequence, I was so scared,” Quan said. “And I cried. I remember Harrison Ford kneeling down in front of me and asking me if I was okay.

“He said, and I'll never forget this, ‘Ke, I want you to remember, I will never hurt you.' When he said that, oh my gosh, it just made me love him so much more. Here is Indiana Jones telling me that he's gonna take care of me,” he continued.

Say what you want about Temple of Doom, but Quan was impressed upon first seeing it. The movie helped propel him into the action movie career he is currently in. He remembers being “blown away by all of it” at the premiere. Quan credits it for helping him fall in love with action movies.

He has since become one of the biggest action stars. Quan is currently promoting his first leading role in an action movie, Love Hurts.

Ke Huy Quan's career resurgence after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, starring Harrison Ford, was Ke Huy Quan's first major movie role. It was the second installment in Steven Spielberg and George Lucas' Indiana Jones series.

The next year, he would once again star in one of Spielberg's projects. Quan starred in The Goonies alongside Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, and Jeff Cohen.

His career began to slow down in the early 2000s. Quan worked as a fight coordinator for projects like X-Men and was also an assistant director of 2046. His acting comeback would come in 2021 after nearly two decades away, appearing in Finding ‘Ohana.

He then starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won Best Picture at the Oscars. Quan's performance was also celebrated, as he won Best Supporting Actor for his performance. His co-star, Michelle Yeoh, also won Best Actress.

He has since starred in Kung Fu Panda 4, American Born Chinese, and Loki. Currently, Quan is promoting Love Hurts, in which he plays a hitman-turned-realtor.

Soon, Quan will also star in The Electric State from the Russo Brothers and Zootopia 2. The former will be released on Netflix on March 21, 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is technically a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Despite coming out after it, Temple of Doom takes place before the events of the first movie in the franchise.

Jones finds himself in a Thuggee cult as he tries to find mythical stones and return them to their village. Kate Capshaw, Quan, and Amrish Puri also starred in it. Temple of Doom grossed over $179 million on a $28 million budget.