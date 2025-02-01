February 2025 promises an exciting lineup for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. From thrilling new seasons of fan-favorite shows to captivating original series and a treasure trove of classic films, there's plenty to keep viewers entertained all month long, per TomsGuide.
Prime Originals Steal the Spotlight
Kicking off the excitement, the highly anticipated third season of Invincible lands on February 6. Mark Grayson faces new challenges as he sharpens his superhero skills, grappling with personal and cosmic conflicts in the wake of his father's betrayal. The same day, Clean Slate, a fresh comedy featuring Laverne Cox, makes its debut, adding a dose of humor to Prime's offerings.
Just a day later, on February 7, Newtopia brings a unique twist to the romantic fantasy genre. Set against the backdrop of a sudden zombie outbreak, this South Korean series promises to blend heart-stopping suspense with heartfelt storytelling.
The action-packed Reacher returns on February 20 for its third season, with Alan Ritchson reprising his role as the no-nonsense hero on a mission to rescue a DEA informant. Later in the month, biblical epic House of David premieres on February 27, offering a dramatic exploration of ancient history.
A Cinematic Feast
February also sees an impressive lineup of library films added to the platform. Starting February 1, classics like 50 First Dates, Dances With Wolves, Groundhog Day, Milk, and many more become available, offering something for every film enthusiast.
Full List of February Releases
February 1:
24 S1–S9
Bones S1–S12
Man of the Year
The Exorcist III
Little Man Tate
Hero and the Terror
Ghosts Can't Do It
The Monkey Hustle
Penitentiary
Blue Sky
Some Girls
The Miracle Worker
Inserts
Hammer
Youngblood
Day of the Outlaw
Black Caesar
My Beautiful Laundrette
Romantic Comedy
Scorpio
Uptown Girls
Two for the Seesaw
Hidden Agenda
Black Girl
Teen Wolf Too
Platoon
Sheba, Baby
The Wicked Lady
Phaedra
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Valley Girl
Tank Girl
Mermaids
Vicious Lips
City of Ghosts
Foxfire Light
Sweet Land
Witness for the Prosecution
The Fugitive Kind
Summer Heat
Dances with Wolves
Five on the Black Hand Side
Topkapi
Carbon Copy
Marty
F/X 2
Deuces Wild
A Fish Called Wanda
The Apartment
Madhouse
Winterhawk
Bucktown
Last Embrace
Irma la Douce
How to Murder Your Wife
Lilies of the Field
A.K.A. Cassius Clay
The Barefoot Contessa
Sayonara
Scream, Blacula, Scream!
The Scarf
February 6:
Invincible S3
Clean Slate
The Order
February 7:
The Wild Robot
Contigo en el Futuro
Newtopia
February 11:
50,000 First Dates: A True Story
February 13:
My Fault: London
Broken Rage
February 14:
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Soltos no Carnaval
February 18:
George Lopez: Muy Católico
February 20:
Reacher S3
February 21:
Conclave
February 27:
LOL Talent Show: Chi fa ridere è dentro S2
House of David
Su Majestad
February 28:
Here