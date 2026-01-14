In a new tease for a Super Bowl 60 commercial with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter for Pringles, she plays the classic “loves me, loves me not” game with chips.

People first reported the clip of Carpenter's first Super Bowl commercial. The video begins with Carpenter sitting on the ground with a can of Pringles.

A teaser video for Sabrina Carpenter's Super Bowl commercial for Pringles pic.twitter.com/lFcAHEJQLE — Sabrina Carpenter Daily (@SCdailyupdates) January 14, 2026

“He loves me, he loves me not,” Carpenter says as she picks chip pedals. Finally, she gasps before picking up a final Pringles chip. “He loves me!” she exclaims before eating it.

While the Super Bowl is still a few weeks away, Pringles will continue dropping teasers of their commercial with Carpenter before the full ad drops.

This is Sabrina Carpenter's first Super Bowl commercial

As People notes, this is Carpenter's first Super Bowl commercial. However, given her rise in popularity, it is unlikely to be her last one.

She has done partnerships with brands in the past. Dunkin' has special espresso drinks in honor of Carpenter's song, “Espresso,” from her Short n' Sweet album.

To date, Carpenter has released seven studio albums. She followed up the highly-successful Short n' Sweet with Man's Best Friend, released just over a year later.

Man's Best Friend featured hit singles like “Manchild,” “Tears,” and “When Did You Get Hot?” She also embarked on the Short n' Sweet Tour in support of her last two albums.

This is not Pringles' first Super Bowl ad, though. Last year, Andy Reid, James Harden, Adam Brody, and Nick Offerman starred in a commercial for them.

Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. The teams have not been determined as the Divisional Round approaches.

Charlie Puth is set to sing the National Anthem before the game commences. Rapper Bad Bunny will then perform the Halftime Show.