While several movies will debut trailers during the Super Bowl 60 broadcast on Feb. 8, 2026, two of Marvel's big upcoming MCU projects, Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, may not be among them.

In Deadline's latest preview of the potential Super Bowl 60 movie trailers, they note that while they wouldn't be surprised to see ads for some of Disney's upcoming projects, such as Hoppers and The Mandalorian and Grogu, they don't expect to see Doomsday or Brand New Day debut new spots.

Some of the other projects that could debut trailers during the game are Scream 7, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions 3, and Disclosure Day.

If not Super Bowl 60, when will new trailers for Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day come out?

Marvel has already released a few short teaser trailers for Doomsday, which will come out on Dec. 18, 2026. However, a full trailer will likely come in the next few months, perhaps attached to The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, which comes out May 22.

Brand New Day should get a trailer sooner rather than later. It will come out several months before Doomsday on July 31. So, it's possible Disney attaches a trailer to another one of its upcoming movies. Hoppers (Mar. 6), Toy Story 5 (June 19), and Moana (July 10) are all slated to come out before it.

The upcoming Spider-Man and Avengers movies are the only two slated to be released in 2026. Then, the sixth MCU Avengers movie, Secret Wars, will be the next, and it's set for a Dec. 17, 2027, release.

Brand New Day is the first Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland since 2021's No Way Home. Peter Parker's story has yet to advance in the years since.

Doomsday, meanwhile, is the first Avengers movie since Endgame came out in 2019. The ensemble will look a little different this time around, with Chris Hemsworth's Thor leading the way.

Characters from the X-Men, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakanda, and Avengers are all expected to be in the movie. They will have a common enemy in Doctor Doom, who is played by Robert Downey Jr.