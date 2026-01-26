Some may not have liked the change in tone of Chris Hemsworth's Thor movies when Taika Waititi's Ragnarok hit theaters in 2017.

The character went from serious to comedic in the blink of an eye. It was a drastic change, but it may have been necessary. Ragnarok revived the Thor movies, as it made over $850 million at the box office.

Speaking to Variety at Sundance, Waititi claimed that the “new version” of Thor debuted in Ragnarok was introduced “for the greater good of the franchise as a whole.”

Now, he is anxiously awaiting Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars to see how the character continues to evolve. “I was just watching Infinity War and Endgame two weeks ago,” Waititi revealed. “They're so good. I'm good friends with the Russos and will love to see what they're doing.”

Is Taika Waititi directing Chris Hemsworth in next Thor movie?

Unfortunately, it does not appear Waititi will be involved if a fifth Thor movie is made. He directed the third and fourth installments in the franchise, Ragnarok and Love and Thunder. Before Waititi came along, Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor directed the first two installments in the series to mixed results.

Waititi was best known for directing What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople before joining the Thor franchise. In between Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, Waiti directed Jojo Rabbit, earned him a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

His next movie, Klara and the Sun, will be released in 2026 by Sony. Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Mia Tharia, Simon Baker, Natasha Lyonne, and Steve Buscemi star in it. Klara and the Sun is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth will soon return to the role of Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released on Dec. 18, 2026. The movie will bring several franchises, from the Avengers to the X-Men, together.