On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on from longtime linebacker Eric Kendricks. The 31-year-old linebacker is now set to join an already loaded group of players in free agency.

Kendricks, who was a second-round selection in the 2015 NFL draft, spent the first eight seasons of his career in Minnesota. During this time, he developed into one of the most all-around linebackers in the NFL. He consistently made an impact against both the run and the pass, often making big plays for the Vikings defense.

Over his eight NFL seasons, Kendricks has been named both a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. He has also taken the field for a total of 117 regular season games. During his time in Minnesota, he was a staple of the defense, starting a total of 113 games.

Since 2015, few other linebackers have played at a level similar to Kendricks. In total, he has recorded 579 solo tackles, 919 total tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 15 total sacks, 51 batted passes, and nine interceptions. Kendricks has reached triple-digit tackles in all but one season throughout his career. This lone occurrence came during his rookie campaign when he recorded 92 total tackles.

Over the past two seasons, Eric Kendricks has proven that he can still perform at a high level. Through his last 32 regular season games, he has recorded 280 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

With several notable free agents expected to hit free agency, there could be openings around the NFL. For a player such as Kendricks, who can still be a key contributor on defense, could have his pick of landing spots. But some teams could very well be a better landing spot than others.

Here are two potential landing spots for free agent linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that finds themselves in a strange position. Just one season removed from winning a Super Bowl, this roster has undergone massive changes. Many players from that Super Bowl team have moved on, or could be on the move before the start of the 2023 season.

The Rams struggled heavily in 2022, finishing the season with a 5-12 record. If they hope to return to form next season, they could look to bring in proven talent to join this already-established roster.

Last season, the Rams looked to address the linebacker position by bringing in Bobby Wagner. The likely Hall of Fame linebacker played well in his lone season with the team. While taking the field in all 17 games, he recorded 140 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six total sacks. He also added five defended passes and two interceptions.

Even with a strong outing in 2022, the Rams and Wagner elected to go their separate ways. Now in his absence, the team must find a way to address the position. Adding Eric Kendricks could be exactly what they look to do.

Kendricks could step directly into the role left by Wagner. While it is unclear what will happen with superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams defense is still headlined by a generational talent in Aaron Donald. If the Rams are looking to put an elite group around him, adding Kendricks is the type of move they must make.

The current state of the Rams middle linebacker group lacks proven talent. Ernest Jones showed legitimate upside in his rookie season, racking up 114 total tackles, but there is no veteran among the group. The addition of Eric Kendricks would give the Rams a proven and established playmaker at the position.

The Buffalo Bills have assembled a defense full of elite talent. But at the center of their success has been a young linebacker in Tremaine Edmunds. In just five seasons, Edmunds has proven to be one of the game’s most elite linebackers.

Over 74 regular season games, Edmunds has developed into a force. In total, he has recorded 565 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 6.5 total sacks, 35 defended passes and five interceptions. But now the Bills are set to move on from Edmunds. With the young linebacker headed toward free agency, he will likely find a new home in the coming weeks. In turn, the Bills could have a major need at the linebacker position.

The Bills could look to address the position through the draft, but free agency could also be an option. If this is the route that they choose, adding Eric Kendricks could be their safest option. With his elite talent in coverage, alongside his influence against the run, he could help the defense once again be competitive in 2023.