Estonia and Belgium meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Estonia-Belgium prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Estonia will be playing its sixth game in 2023, winning just once in the previous five. The Blueshirts hope to get a turn of tides as they are having a three-game winless run. In their last fixture, Estonia had a 1-1 deadlock with Azerbaijan.

Belgium is in a three-game undefeated run since their World Cup failure in Qatar. The Red Devils blasted three goals in each game against Sweden and Germany before settling to a 1-1 draw with Austria.

Here are the Estonia-Belgium soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Estonia-Belgium Odds

Estonia: +850

Belgium: -400

Draw: +490

Over 2.5 Goals: -166

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Estonia vs. Belgium

TV: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+, UEFA.tv,

Time: 2:45 PM PT / 11:45 AM PT

Why Estonia Can Beat Belgium

Estonia ranks 108th in the FIFA World Rankings. The Estonians are ranked ahead of Tajikistan, Madagascar, Cyprus, and Kazakhstan. Estonia is trailing Mauritania, Namibia, and Kosovo in the ladder.

Estonia come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Stal Mielec attacker Rauno Sappinen for Estonia was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Daejeon Hana Citizen defender Anton Kryvotsyuk for Azerbaijan. Despite an early goal advantage, Estonia only had 48% ball possession, 13 total shots, six corner kicks, and two big chances in the match.

With the draw against Azerbaijan, the Blueshirts are hoping to turn the tides into this game on the back of a previous defeat against Austria. They are currently fourth in the Euro 2024 qualifiers Group F. In two games so far, Estonia has earned one point and made two goals.

The host team has participated in 38 qualifying cycles in different competitions across the years since the country's independence, and they have failed to earn a single promotion to the big leagues. Group F is tough with Belgium, Austria, and Sweden running the show. Estonia hopes to pull the upset in this game. They have only won once against Belgium during the 2009 FIFA World Cup Europe Group 5 qualifiers.

Estonia has some good players in the squad, including Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein and Henri Anier. Attackers like Anier and Rauno Sappinen could potentially cause problems for the Belgian defense. Konstantin Vassiljev bears the captain band for the team, and he looks to add to his 151 caps and 26 goals for the nation.

Why Belgium Can Beat Estonia

Belgium is currently fourth in the FIFA world rankings. The Belgians trail the Argentinians, French, and Brazilians in the ladder while they are ahead of the Englishmen, Dutch, Croatians, and Italians.

Belgium drew 1-1 against Austria in their most recent game. A first-half own goal from Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala for Austria was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku for Belgium. Belgium had 17 total shots, 11 corner kicks, and 56% ball possession, but they could not manage to get more goals.

Belgium has an exceptional head-to-head record against Estonia and they will be firm favorites to pick up a victory here. They will be desperate to pick up all three points here as they look to climb to the top of the table with a win here.

The Red Devils will be looking for newfound success under their new coach. Belgium appointed Domenico Tedesco following the departure of Roberto Martinez. Tedesco has enjoyed brief spells with clubs like Schalke and RB Leipzig. However, the coach will have a herculean task, as Belgium's “golden generation” is coming to an end. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois form the remnants of a side that was expected to achieve a lot but did not. With all three players now in their 30s, Belgium's succession plan should be formed by now.

When it comes to team news, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois will be watching the game from the sidelines. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku, Dodi Lukebakio, and Yannick Carrasco will be expected to take the offensive helm for the Red Devils.

Exciting but raw talents like Jeremy Doku and Arthur Theate will be utilized from this point forward. Players like Youri Tielemans are entering their prime now, while there will be hope that young stars like Charles De Ketelaere, Romeo Lavia and Amadou Onana, not named in the current squad, also become important members of this next generation.

The likes of Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye, Olivier Deman, Aster Vranckx, Orel Mangala, Dodi Lukebakio, and Johan Bakayoko will be looking to get their first goals for Belgium.

Final Estonia-Belgium Prediction & Pick

Estonia has made a good run in this tourney, but Belgium will be pounding on the Blueshirts in this match. Despite KDB and Courtois being absent in the match, the Red Devils have the far better talent on the pitch.

Final Estonia-Belgium Prediction & Pick: Belgium (-400), Over 2.5 goals (+166)