The battle for first place in Group A continues on Tuesday as Scotland clashes with Spain in Glasgow! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our Scotland-Spain prediction and pick.

Both teams began the competition Saturday with 3-0 victories, with Spain defeating Norway and Scotland topping Cyprus.

The Spaniards are unbeaten in their last five head-to-heads with Scotland since suffering a 3-1 loss during World Cup Qualifying in 1984.

Here are the Scotland-Spain soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: Scotland-Spain Odds

Scotland: +450

Spain: -160

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: +106

Under 2.5 Goals: -128

How to Watch Scotland vs. Spain

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 2;45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Scotland Can Beat Spain

The Scots are ranked 42nd in the latest FIFA rankings, ahead of Norway, Turkey, and Ireland. It was way back in 1984 when Scotland beat Spain, and the Blue and Whites lost three of the five meetings between the two sides since then.

The Scottish squad certainly got some good momentum, downing Cyprus 3-0 in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday. It was the ninth successive home game in which they have netted. Steve Clarke’s side has also won seven of their last nine fixtures at Hampden Park, while there have been three or more strikes in eight of their ten most recent internationals.

Scott McTominay provided heroics for the Scottish in their victory over Cyprus. The 26-year-old midfielder entered the match as a substitute in the second half and turned a slim lead into a comfortable one with a pair of late goals. McTominay recorded just one goal in his previous 37 contests with the national team. John McGinn provided the early goal for the Scots in the 21st minute. McGinn now has a goal in four of his last six outings with Scotland. The 28-year-old has registered 16 goals and six assists over his past 30 games for the national team after failing to notch any in his first 23 matches.

Despite not qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Blue and Whites made an impressive run in their UEFA Nations League journey. They tallied a 4-1-1 record in League B Group 1. They got 13 of the possible 18 points, topping the group over Ukraine, Ireland, and Armenia. The Scots also registered 11 goals in those six games.

Aside from McTominay and McGinn, Steve Clarke and his staff hope to receive production from striker Lyndon Dykes, who owns a share of the team lead with six goals for Queens Park Rangers of the EFL Championship this season. Other big names for Scotland include creative wingback and captain Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Liam Cooper, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong, and Ryan Christie.

Why Spain Can Beat Scotland

Spain is ranked 10th in the FIFA rankings, trailing Italy and Portugal while slightly ahead of Morocco, Switzerland, the USA, and Germany. The Spaniards put a disappointing Qatar 2022 World Cup behind them by hammering Norway 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Spanish squad was clinging to a 1-0 lead against Norway brought by Dani Olmo. However, Joselu came off the bench in the 81st minute and took over the match. The 33-year-old forward doubled Spain’s advantage in the 84th minute and scored again a minute later to provide the final margin. Joselu has scored 12 goals in 23 contests for Espanyol of La Liga this season, his first with the club after spending the previous three with Alaves.

That was the fifth time in eight outings there have been three or more strikes in one of their internationals, four of which have seen both teams score. The Red Fury has also netted in 11 successive away games, outside of tournament football, seven of which saw both teams score.

Spain hopes to get their groove back after a disappointing World Cup run in Qatar. The 2010 World Cup winners finished second in Group E, topped by Japan and getting the advantage over Germany in goal-differential. They faced Morocco in the Round of 16 which went into a penalty shootout. However, Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, and Sergio Busquets did not find the back of the net.

Luis de la Fuente will be putting his best XI in this fixture. Aside from Olmo and Joselu, Spain has another offensive threat in striker Alvaro Morata, who led the team with three goals in the 2022 World Cup. The 30-year-old has netted 30 goals in 62 career matches for the national team, including eight in his last 13 outings. Morata has recorded a team-leading 10 goals in 26 games for La Liga’s Atletico Madrid this campaign. La Roja also has Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, and Dani Carvajal to lead the defenders, Rodri, Gavi, and Fabian Ruiz in the midfield, and Iago Aspas, Yeremy Pino, and Mikel Oyarzabal in the forward slots.

Final Scotland-Spain Prediction & Pick

The Scots will try to endure the attacking prowess of the Spaniards in their home turf. Lots of goals will be exchanged in this match but Spain has a slight edge over the hosts.

Final Scotland-Spain Prediction & Pick: Spain (-160), Over 2.5 goals (+106)