Current TNA star Jeff Hardy wants to run it back with WWE's CM Punk.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Hardy talked about his legendary feud with Punk. He claims to still receive compliments on the feud years later. Hardy would want to revisit their story and has been thinking about it since they were both in AEW.

“Ultimately, I would love to revisit that feud in some way,” he said. “CM Punk is such a superpower in the pro wrestling game, but man, if Jeff Hardy getting sober made him an asshole, come on, heel Jeff Hardy against the ‘one and only popular' CM Punk, I feel like that's completely possible.”

As Van Vliet notes, TNA and WWE work together (Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry have both appeared in WWE). There is a chance that the Hardy Boys could return to WWE someday.

Previously, Jeff Hardy and CM Punk had a heated WWE feud. In 2009, Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Hardy to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

This was Hardy's first time as World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Edge (aka Adam Copeland) in a ladder match. Punk then ended his first reign within minutes of winning the title.

They continued to feud for a couple of months. Hardy eventually reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship from Punk at Night of Champions. Their rubber match occurred at SummerSlam in August, with Punk once again winning the championship back.

Hardy then left WWE after his contract expired, returning to TNA. He remained there until 2017, when he returned to WWE with his brother at WrestleMania 33.

CM Punk's current WWE run

Currently, CM Punk is one of the top babyface stars on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is coming off a three-match feud with Drew McIntyre, which carried WWE for most of 2024.

Now, he is feuding with Seth Rollins. They have had issues for years, dating back to Punk leaving the company in 2014 and subsequent retirement.

He then returned to professional wrestling in 2021, joining AEW. He remained there until 2023. Punk then returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, which took place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

His first televised match back was at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He was injured in the match by Drew McIntyre, putting him on the shelf for nearly six months.

During that time, he continued his feud with McIntyre, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship several times, including in front of his home country of Scotland at Clash at the Castle.

Their first match took place at SummerSlam in August, with Rollins as the special guest referee. While Punk lost their first encounter, he won the next two matches at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood.