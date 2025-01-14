The second edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix wasn't as star-studded as the premiere last week, but tonight's show was an important stop on the way to the Royal Rumble. Veteran superstar CM Punk kicked off Raw, announcing his entrance into the Rumble so he can go on to main event WrestleMania. While announcing those intentions, Punk showed appreciation for the firefighters and first responders currently fighting the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

“CM Punk shows love to firefighters and first responders fighting the fires,” posted Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a nice moment of appreciation for these men and women that are fighting the deadly fires. Multiple wildfires surround the Los Angeles area at the moment, and crews are working around the clock to try and defeat them. It has been a very stressful situation for residents of the area, and the sports world has felt the effects mutliple times already. As Punk and his fellow superstars continue towards the Rumble, it is nice to know that their thoughts are on what's going on out west. How will the upcoming Rumble and other events effect the runs of Punk and other wrestlers as they try and clinch a spot at WrestleMania?

CM Punk shoutouts first responders, declares for WWE's Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is the official start of the road to WrestleMania. The biggest event of the year in pro wrestling, WrestleMania is the one show that every wrestler in the world, whether they wrestle for WWE or not, wants to be on. By declaring for the Rumble, Punk has shown that he wants to main event the show also known as the “Showcase of the Immortals.” A lofty goal for the veteran, who returned to WWE in November 2023 to the surprise of wrestling fans all over the world.

Since his return, Punk has been in major feuds with former world champions in Drew McIntyre (whom he defeated in a Hell in a Cell match of the year contender at Bad Blood) and Seth Rollins, who lost to Punk in the main event of Raw on Netflix last week. The three wrestlers had a showdown in the middle of the ring as the opening segment of Raw ended. Can Punk finally realize his dream of main eventing WrestleMania? Will McIntyre, Rollins or another wrestler delay that dream? The road to the Rumble, and WrestleMania as well, will be filled with as many twists and turns as pro wrestling fans can stomach.