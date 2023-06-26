A report that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen could be traded to the Texas Rangers ahead of the MLB trade deadline got fans' attention on Monday, and a fake McCutchen account claiming he is not going anywhere fooled a lot of people.

“I'm not going anywhere, are you guys stupid?” the fake account wrote, impersonating Andrew McCutchen.

Pirates fans love McCutchen, and when he retires, he will be remembered for his peak years with the team. Many Pirates fans were happy to see this tweet, but unfortunately, they did not realize that they were baited. Let's get to some of the reactions to the fake tweet.

“That settles that,” wrote @IzzyPhantasmo.

https://twitter.com/JYorkFootball/status/1673423800359088143?s=20

There were a lot of fans who replied after realizing it was a parody as well.

“Why does this have to be a parody account,” @GuyroWasTaken.

“fell for it sadly,” wrote @PrithviA05.

“The amount of people that don't realize this isn't him is funny,” @Reznovi_.

It was noted by many that Elon Musk's method regarding the verification check mark on Twitter is what is causing the confusion as well.

“Elon please do the thing,” wrote @Schapp19.

Unfortunately for Pirates fans who want Andrew McCutchen to stick around, it seems less likely that he will at least be floated in trade talks this upcoming deadline. The Pirates have dipped below .500 after a great start to the season. It will be interesting to see where McCutchen lands if he is traded. The Rangers are the first to be mentioned, and there will surely be more teams in contention for his services with the season he is having.