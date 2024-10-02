The Atlanta Falcons have had a solid start of the 2024 NFL season. Atlanta is 2-2 and is still firmly in the hunt in the NFC South. The Falcons will host their division rival Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in a crucial game for both teams. Atlanta will have one of its best offensive players back in action after a positive injury update.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is good to go for Thursday Night Football against the Buccaneers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Robinson had been dealing with a hamstring in jury. Now he is off the injury report and will play on Thursday night.

Robinson left Week 4 against the Saints early with that hamstring injury. He finished with only seven carries for 28 yards.

The Falcons will need a lot more production out of him if they want to hang with the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Previewing Thursday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Thursday Night Football is a hugely important game for the NFC South.

Tampa Bay is at the top of the division, but they have Atlanta and New Orleans trailing with only one game back. Whoever wins on Thursday will have a huge edge for the rest of the season.

If the Buccaneers win, they'll pull even further ahead and inch towards a tiebreaker that could help them clinch the division later in the season. If the Falcons win, they will climb atop the division and be well positioned to keep pace with the Buccaneers into the middle of the season.

Atlanta will need to have a perfect performance on offense if they want to keep pace with Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense has been consistently good through four weeks and will be a test for the Falcons defense. Therefore, Atlanta will need all of the points it can get on offense to keep pace.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video.