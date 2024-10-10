The Atlanta Falcons are on a two-game win streak and are preparing to face their third straight NFC South foe in Week 6. However, things would become much more difficult for the Falcons if Bijan Robinson were to miss the matchup.

The star running back was added to Atlanta's injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He was officially listed as limited, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Robinson dealt with a hamstring injury leading up to the Falcons' Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was similarly added to the injury report late in the week and was hit with a limited tag leading up to the game.

However, Robinson still suited up and led the team with 61 rushing yards and 12 carries. The raw numbers aren't most impressive, but Robinson's 5.1 yards per carry surely is. As was the Falcons coming away with a 36-30 overtime victory.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Robinson has gained 285 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries. He's added another 151 yards through the air on 18 grabs. While it's not the explosive numbers Atlanta is hoping for, Robinson is still a key focal point of the Falcons' offense.

The team ranks 10th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 357.4 yards per game. However, they've been largely carried by Kirk Cousins and their passing attack, who rank sixth in the league by averaging 260.6 YPG. In turn, Atlanta's run game ranks 26th in the league, averaging 96.8 yards per game.

A healthy and fully utilized Bijan Robinson would certainly help the Falcons' cause. Their hopeful his situation is similar to Week 5's and he'll be on the field against the Carolina Panthers. However, Robinson's hamstring injury has continued to linger. It's a situation Atlanta will be closely monitoring for the remainder of the season.

If Robinson couldn't suit up, the Falcons would turn to backup Tyler Allgeier.