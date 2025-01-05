As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their Week 18 battle against the Carolina Panthers, they could be doing so without receiver Darnell Mooney. After a limited practice on Thursday, Mooney was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday, causing the Falcons' receiver to likely be sidelined on Sunday with a shoulder injury, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“#Falcons WR Darnell Mooney, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, is considered a long-shot to play, sources say,” Rapoport wrote. “Not ruled out. But an uphill battle.”

Though their chances of making the playoffs are slim, Mooney's omission from Week 18 would make that likelihood even slimmer.

In his first season after signing with the Falcons in free agency, the 27-year-old receiver has had one of the most productive years of his career after being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2020.

2020 (CHI): 16 games, 61 receptions, 631 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

16 games, 61 receptions, 631 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs 2021 (CHI): 17 games, 81 receptions, 1,055 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

17 games, 81 receptions, 1,055 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs 2022 (CHI): 12 games, 40 receptions, 493 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

12 games, 40 receptions, 493 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs 2023 (CHI): 15 games, 31 receptions, 414 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

15 games, 31 receptions, 414 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD 2024 (ATL): 16 games, 64 receptions, 992 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs

Now, with the Falcons fighting for their playoff hopes, they could be without Mooney.

Mooney's absence wouldn't be ideal in any circumstance, but it's especially crucial with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. taking over for Kirk Cousins as the team's starter.

Making his third-ever start after being selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the pressure is officially on for Penix.

Through his first two starts since replacing Cousins, Penix has completed 37/62 (59.7% completion) for 425 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

While his stats don't jump off the screen, he's a first-year quarterback on an average roster.

The Falcons likely didn't expect to hand the keys to Penix this early, but after Cousins' performance took a deep dive with Atlanta still in range of securing a spot in the NFC Playoff Picture, the change was necessary.

While Penix might not get the job done, the reps are valuable, and Cousins wasn't showing competence himself.

However, with Mooney's uncertain injury status heading into Week 18 against the Panthers, their playoff hopes could evaporate before their eyes.