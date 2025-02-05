While there has been some speculation if Atlanta Falcons star Kirk Cousins will retire from the game of football, he would speak about that with an interesting connection. Cousins would speak about the blockbuster trade in basketball that involved former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic going to the Los Angeles Lakers and gave his reaction to the news.

There could be fans confused as to how the Doncic trade can relate to Cousins talking about retirement, but the 36-year-old quarterback would speak on “Scoop City” about the “transient nature” of the careers of professional athletes.

“I think we’re all reminded as athletes, the transient natures of our careers,” Cousins said. “When you own a home and you have a contract it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be there. We’re all year to year, game to game, and I’ve been living that now for 13 years. I think that’s hard, it’s the unseen part of pro football and pro sports, that we don’t really live a life that’s very settled. I think we all kind of look forward to when we’re retired having a little more of a settled feeling to our lives, but as a pro athlete it’s just not a luxury we have.”

Kirk Cousins speaks on future with Falcons

Cousins was benched by the Falcons during the season in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. who closed out the season which stirred up a bunch of talk about the future of the veteran. He spoke recently about playing football and expressed that he has a passion for the game left in him according to NFL.com.

“I definitely feel like I have a lot of good football left in me,” Cousins said.

In terms of his future with the Falcons specifically, that seems to be “uncertain” in Cousins' words despite the four-year, $180 million deal he signed last offseason.

“Time will tell,” Cousins said. “It's still kind of uncertain. We'll get to March and know a lot more. But I think the focus for me really is getting healthy. That's really my focus is I gotta get healthy.”

“I'm no good to the Falcons, I'm no good to a team, if I'm not feeling really good,” Cousins continued. “That's really where my focus has been. Through January and February now that the season has wound down. Really taking all the time I can to get my body feeling really good.”

At any rate, Atlanta finished last season with an 8-9 record which put them second in the NFC South.