The Atlanta Falcons look to take their performance to the next level in preparation for the 2024-25 NFL season. Atlanta landed coveted quarterback Kirk Cousins in NFL Free Agency. Before that, the team hired Raheem Morris as head coach in late January. Moreover, Morris recalled a funny Arthur Blank story from his job offer.
Falcons executive Arthur Blank offered Morris the job in an amusing way
Raheem Morris spoke with Adam Schefter about the trick Blank pulled on him when he offered him the head coaching job. Blank allegedly told Morris' wife Nicole before he told Morris himself.
“[Blank] said hi to me and told me to hand the phone to Nikki, and he offered the job to my wife before he told me,” Morris said on the Adam Schefter Podcast.
Morris added, “That's how I really had him in the contract negotiation period for a minute there. I could've took him to the bank but I didn't.”
It seems the interaction between Blank and Morris was all fun and games. Regardless of how he received it, Morris accepted the job and is serious about making the Falcons more competitive.
Atlanta finished the 2023-24 regular season with a 7-10 record, which placed them second-to-last in the NFC South. The Falcons have the tools necessary to improve, and they further bolstered their roster with a big NFL Free Agency move.
After spending several productive years with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year deal with Atlanta. Cousins' experience combined with playmakers like Drake London and Kyle Pitts will make the Falcons' offense scary.
As the NFL offseason gets in full swing, can Raheem Morris and company lead the team to greater heights?