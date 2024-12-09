The Atlanta Falcons needed to win on Sunday to maintain their spot at the top of the NFC South. Unfortunately, the mistakes they made helped led to a win for the Minnesota Vikings, as Atlanta lost on the road 42-21. Quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled once again, as he's hit a midseason slump while driving the offense. Head coach Raheem Morris touched upon his team's rough spots in today's defeat to the media post-game.

“Raheem Morris: ‘You can't have the self-inflicted wounds that we had today and expect to win,'” posted Falcons team reporter Tori McElhaney on X, formerly Twitter. “Added, that the team ‘gave up big play after big play today.'”

It's tough to win when you consistently put yourselves in a bad position, and that is something that the Falcons did on Sunday. That led to them falling to second in the NFC South. The team that moved past them? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Las Vegas Raiders 28-13 at home. Now, as the season draws to a close, the Falcons are behind the eight ball. Can they make up ground and win the division? If not, a postseason berth is unlikely, and Morris' first season will end on a sour note.

Falcons fall to second in NFC South after Sunday's loss

The Falcons close the season out with matchups on road at Las Vegas (next week) and at the Washington Commanders (Week 17). They also have home matchups against NFC foes in the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. The home matchup against the Panthers could very well decide the division, as the Bucs have a little easier schedule left. Still, the final Sunday of the season could come down to who beats their opposing division rival: the New Orleans Saints (for the Bucs) and Carolina.

In order for the Falcons to have their best shot in the final four games, Cousins needs to get on track. The veteran has meshed well with first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, but these last few weeks have been rough. There have even scattered calls to see what rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can do in the starting role.

If Robinson and Cousins can get back into a flow, the Falcons have the potential offensive talent to win any type of game. But they have to lock back in. Can the duo, particularly Cousins, limit the “self-inflicted mistakes” their boss mentioned after today's loss? If they can't, then things likely won't end well for the Dirty Birds.