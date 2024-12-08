Current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is in the midst of his inaugural season with the Birds, and they are currently in first place in the NFC South. His alma mater, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, are coming off the worst season of head coach Mike Gundy's tenure. In addition to their performance on the field, Gundy made a couple of mistakes off the field as well. Although he restructured his deal to stay in Stillwater, a report broke that he would be replaced by Robinson if he had been fired.

“On Saturday, Oklahoma St coach Mike Gundy agreed to restructure his contract to stay,” reported NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter. “If he hadn't… sources say #Falcons OC Zac Robinson was the school's top choice to replace him. Robinson, of course, was an OSU star from 2005-09. Robinson could get NFL HC looks, as well.”

Robinson's tenure with the Falcons has been strong to this point, and hearing that he could get NFL head coaching looks is not a surprise as well. As both college football and the pros head towards a more offensive viewpoint, teams are always looking for the next offensive guru. It wouldn't be surprising to see Robinson land a head coaching job sooner rather than later if his offense continues to perform. The main question is this: if the Cowboys came calling, would Robinson stay in the NFL? Or would he take over at his alma mater if Gundy, his former coach, is let go?

Could Zac Robinson leave Falcons, join Oklahoma State?

Next season will be Gundy's 20th at the helm of the Oklahoma State football program. He's compiled a 169-88 record during his tenure leading his alma mater. The Cowboys were expected to be among the contenders for the Big 12 title. They returned a veteran squad led by star running back Ollie Gordon II, and hated rival Oklahoma left for the SEC.

Instead, numerous gaffes by Gundy and his coaching staff led the team to a 3-9 record, including 0-9 in the conference. The rumblings that the program needed to move on from their head coach have grown louder, especially since he's struggled to adapt to an ever-changing college football landscape. So, would Robinson be a better choice to lead the Cowboys into the future?

So far, he's coached just in the NFL. He came up with the Rams, holding numerous coaching roles with the team before accepting the offensive coordinator role in Atlanta this past offseason. He doesn't have any collegiate experience. Stepping into a full time Power 4 head coaching role would be a big step. Right now, it's still a pipe dream. Gundy remains in Stillwater, and Robinson is with the Falcons at the moment. If next season ends like this one, don't surprised to see the Cowboys make a hard push to bring Robinson back home.