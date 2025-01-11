The Atlanta Falcons are far from the worst team in the NFL but are in a state of uncertainty after missing the 2024-2025 playoffs. After a frustrating end to the 2024 season, the Falcons have a lot of work to do in the upcoming offseason, beginning with the 2025 NFL free agency window, which opens in March.

By turning the offense over to Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons have many pieces to work with on both sides of the ball. Bijan Robinson and Drake London flank Penix offensively and construct a formidable 1-2 punch. Defensively, A.J. Terrell, Grady Jarrett, and Jessie Bates III give Raheem Morris building blocks to work with moving forward.

Regardless, neither the Falcons' offense nor defense was perfect in 2024. The team sputtered down the stretch, going 2-6 in its final eight games to practically hand the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the division. Change is in store for Atlanta all around with the Penix era set to take full form in 2025.

However, as aggressive as they might want to be, the Falcons do not have much cap space. They will likely let high-priced veterans Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons walk but will still be on the books for Kirk Cousins' massive contract through 2027.

Atlanta is in a better situation than most other rebuilding teams, but its glaring weaknesses ultimately put it in an unfavorable position entering the offseason. Terry Fontenot has a lot of work to do with little wiggle room.

OLB Joshua Uche should be Falcons' priority in free agency

Joshua Uche had a weird year in 2024. In his fifth year in the league, the edge rusher was traded from the New England Patriots to the Kansas City Chiefs, only to be buried on the depth chart. His inconsistent campaign makes him one of the most intriguing free agents available over the summer.

Despite the regression on paper, Uche is just two years removed from an 11.5-sack season in 2022. But with just five total sacks in the past two seasons, perhaps that was a fluke. Yet, any player would struggle under the awkward conditions he faced in 2024.

With Judon expected to walk, the Falcons have a big need for edge rushers. Arnold Ebiketie, who led the team with six sacks in 2024, will return, but Lorenzo Carter's contract will also expire. Maybe Carter re-signs, but he should be a fall-back option rather than a priority.

The positive for the Falcons is that Uche's roller-coaster journey in 2023 and 2024 makes him one of the biggest buy-low options of free agency. There is a big chance he flops, but the upside is too much to ignore. Unless Uche demands more than he is currently worth, he needs to be one of Fontenot's priorities in March.

Even if it is not Uche, Atlanta needs to acquire an edge rusher. Khalil Mack, Joe Tyron-Shoyinka and Dennis Gardeck could also be intriguing targets. Uche just seems to have the most value as a low-risk, high-reward talent who is still just 26.

TE Tommy Tremble would complement Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is still under contract in 2025, but it is difficult to see any way in which Fontenot and Morris are confident in him at this point in his career. Bad quarterback play has been the narrative of his career but even with Cousins and Penix throwing to him, Pitts had fewer receiving yards in 2024 than he did in 2023.

The Falcons will not want to splurge on another tight end, but they should certainly consider investing in a quality veteran. Their budget is not wide enough to make a headline-stealing acquisition at the position, but it is enough to sign someone who should at least push Pitts.

Tommy Tremble is a perfect candidate for their needs. His rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers expired in 2024, and the team seems ready to move forward with Ja'Tavion Sanders. Tremble has not done enough to warrant much more than a minimum contract, but he has been a starter for essentially his entire career. There should not be much competition to sign him, making this ideally an easy grab for Fontenot.

With just 782 career receiving yards, Tremble is not the deep threat that Pitts is. However, he provides strength and mobility as a blocker that Pitts has never had and is competent enough as a receiver over the middle of the field. If the Falcons are ready to move on from Pitts, they can do worse than Tremble. That won't likely happen, but few four-year starters have as cheap a price tag as Tremble will.

OC Zac Robinson could reunite with WR Tutu Atwell

London and Darnell Mooney, the Falcons' two top receivers in 2024, will both return in 2025, allowing Penix to continue working with his leading targets. The concern will be Rondale Moore's impending free agency. Moore was brought in to start next to London and Mooney but missed the entire season with a knee injury.

Behind London and Mooney, no other receiver on the roster did enough for Atlanta to feel confident in retaining. The goal of the offseason should be to build around Penix, who thrived as a downfield passer in college. Acquiring a deep threat should be on Zac Robinson's offseason wish list.

Before accepting the Falcons position, Robinson was the Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator. There, he worked with Tutu Atwell, who has continued to improve each year. Atwell now hits free agency, where he could potentially reunite with Robinson in Atlanta.

Atwell's teammate, DeMarcus Robinson, is also going to be a free agent. Both are viable options for Robinson as the Rams' two deep threats to complement Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Atwell has just been the more consistent target. Regardless, both should command a similar asking price in the offseason.

Falcons should pursue veteran safety Vonn Bell in offseason

With Simmons likely leaving in the offseason, the Falcons will need to find a complementary safety to line up next to Bates in 2025. It is not a position Fontenot will want to fork over too much cash to obtain, but he has clearly valued signing proven veterans. Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell fits that mold.

Bell, 30, brought in just over $1 million in 2024, making him one of the most affordable options on the market. He still appeared in all 17 games on the year but was surpassed on the depth chart by second-year Jordan Battle. With the plethora of young talent Cincinnati has in its secondary, it is unlikely Bell will re-sign.

Even if Simmons re-signs, Bell would be a valuable depth piece for Morris' defense. The Falcons used Richie Grant in that role in 2024, who is also expected to hit free agency.