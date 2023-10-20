We're back with yet another prediction and pick for the NFL's Week 7 slate of games. We head over to the NFC South for a matchup between two three-win teams looking to take control in the division. The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) as the winner takes first place in the South. Check out our NFL odds series for our Falcons-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves at .500 after dropping their game last week to the Washington Commanders. Suffering a deficit early, the Falcons were able to make the game competitive towards the final drives but ran out of steam against Washington's defense. They face another tough defense in Tampa Bay that's only allowed 88 total points on the season thus far.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves atop the NFC South after wins over the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints. In their two losses against Detroit and Philadelphia, however, they were outscored 17-45 and didn't show much fight at all. Their defense has been able to win them games against lower-tiered offensive teams, but they'll have a number of weapons from the Falcons to deal with in this one.

Here are the Falcons-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Buccaneers Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +2.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 7

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons lost their first road game of the season last week and they had a solid chance to win the game had it not been for quarterback Desmond Ridder's three costly interceptions. Their offense clicked when they drove down the field and they saw tight end Kyle Pitts notch his long-awaited first touchdown on the season. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier saw a split of rushing carries, but Robinson was once again able to be a big factor in the passing game. They'll have to play a very tough Tampa Bay defense that's caused 10 turnovers thus far. Desmond Ridder will have to be smart with the football and keep his team competitive by limiting his mistakes.

While the Falcons are the slight underdogs on the betting lines, they come into this game with the much better offense and can score points much faster than the Buccaneers if they don't turn the ball over. The Buccaneers have a few looming injuries on the defensive side of the ball, so the Falcons should look to feed Bijan Robinson early and often both through the ground and in the air. Desmond Ridder could benefit from a small-ball game, utilizing his check-downs to Robinson and hitting both tight ends on their short routes. Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith seem to be a dangerous two-headed attack through the air, so expect Ridder to find them on multiple occasions in the redzone.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been leaning on their defense all season and it's carried them to a winning record thus far. However, their offense has seen some serious struggles and they have a hard time turning their game script around if things get dicey early on. They're only averaging 291 YPG on offense and Baker Mayfield is one of the league's worst in average yards per throw. While running back Rachaad White has been their motor on offense, he's only managed 232 rushing yard on the season. For the Buccaneers to be competitive in this game, it'll take Baker Mayfield and the offense to wake up from last week's sleepy outing against the Lions.

The Bucs have, however, been able to take the ball away from opponents this year with 10 turnovers out of their defense. If their defensive line can come into this game healthy, they'll have a great opportunity to pressure a fresh quarterback in Desmond Ridder and force him into bad throws. Ridder already has six interceptions on the season, so expect the Tampa Bay defense to be coming after him fast and hawking towards the ball. If they can force just a few turnovers out of the Falcons, they'll be able to win this game and cover the short spread.

Final Falcons-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Buccaneers are favored in this football game and with the total being set so low, it's clear that oddsmakers are giving Tampa Bay the edge with their defense against the young offense of Atlanta. Still, the Bucs have been horrendous on offense and they'll only win this game if Baker Mayfield can step up in the pocket and make some big throw to Mike Evans. Their defense should hold strong against the Falcons, but we've seen Atlanta be a scrappy team all year. Ultimately, this game will be decided early for the Buccaneers. If they fail to stop the Falcons and grab turnovers, their offense won't be able to carry them to a win. Furthermore, the Falcons' defense has looked competent against bad offensive teams, so taking them with the plus money may not be a bad spot. For our prediction, let's take the Atlanta Falcons to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Falcons-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons +2.5 (-110)