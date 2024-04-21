The wastelands have never felt more alive as a massive increase in Fallout players is observed thanks to the success of the franchise's TV series. The player count is slightly evenly spread among Fallout 76, Fallout 4, Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas. Interested in the statistics? Check out our report below.
Fallout Games Player Count: An In-Depth Look at the Current Statistics
Before the launch of the hit TV adaptation of the Fallout series, the games were slightly active with several thousands still playing them. It was mainly mods keeping the games alive. This is especially true for games like New Vegas and the fourth installment of the franchise. But now that Bethesda has given fans new content in the form of TV entertainment, players suddenly want to revisit the wastelands.
Fallout 4 Player Count
With Fallout 4's next-gen update on the horizon, now's a perfect time to revisit the Commonwealth. According to SteamDB, the game's concurrent players increased from an average of 18,000 players to 60,000 players. To be fair, there are many reasons to replay the game. Aside from satisfying the need for more wasteland action, a massive expansion mod is soon coming to the game, taking players to London.
Other than the updates soon coming to the game, it makes more sense to revisit the fourth installment of the game due to it being the latest entry in the main series of Fallout games. It's easier to hop on Fallout 4 given it has more modern graphics and gameplay.
Fallout 76 Player Count
Fallout 76 is the most controversial title in the franchise Bethesda has ever launched. Released back in 2018, many players complained about how buggy and unplayable the game was. Over time, the developers worked on significant updates in an attempt to revive the game. Fortunately, they were successful in their quest and the player base's ratings of the game improved.
Before the TV series, Fallout 76 averaged around 10,000 active players. The game now has 33,000 concurrent players and recently peaked at an all-time high of 41,193 players. Its previous all-time high was at 32,982 players which peaked in May 2020. Unfortunately, the game couldn't maintain its player base and averaged 10,000-15,000 players from 2020-2024.
Fallout: New Vegas Player Count
Another entry on the list among the Fallout games with an increment of active players is Obsidian Entertainment's Fallout: New Vegas. Seeing a boost in players for New Vegas makes the most sense considering the ending of the TV series. Without spoiling too much, there were subtle hints connecting the TV universe to the Mojave wasteland.
Fallout: New Vegas went from averaging 3,000 concurrent players to 18,000. With a massive new mod that expands 30% of the game's map now available, players will have more reasons to stick around.
An honorable mention would be Fallout 3. While the game saw a significant increase in players having a previous average of 500 players turned into 3,000 players, it just isn't up to par with the other games' successes.
Fallout Games Break Record for Mod Downloads
Given how the Fallout games are relatively old, with the exception of Fallout 76, returning players are likely to run multiple mods to enhance their gaming experience. Apparently, with an influx of player counts recently taking place, so has the mod download count. According to Nexus Mods' data, Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas break their record for most mods downloaded.
Last Sunday, Fallout 4 peaked at six million downloaded mods, which is an astounding number in a single day. So far for April, the community downloaded 33,226,915 mods, marking this the busiest month ever for Fallout 4 in Nexus Mods.
Meanwhile, Fallout: New Vegas smashed its own record. The game recorded 11,374,516 mods downloaded last Sunday, which is now its all-time record.
Given the activity, the Fallout games currently have, the modding community now has more reasons to come up with even better mods to keep the player base engaged.
