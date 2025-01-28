Fans are loving this viral moment of Taylor Swift showing how humble she is. The pop star took the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game and celebrated by kissing boyfriend Travis Kelce. But the moment that went viral was when Swift introduced herself.

When Swift was on the field with Kelce, she was being introduced to someone who was going to take a group photo when she is heard saying in a fan video, “Hey! Nice to meet you, I’m Taylor!”

“Will forever be the most humble human, global super star, ever,” one fan wrote praising the singer.

“Imagine being in that group photo!” one fan wrote.

“Down to earth gesture,” another fan reacted to the video.

“So cute. They are just the cutest. Love [in love emoji],” a fan said in the comment section referring to her relationship with Kelce who was standing beside her.

“Taylor just casually making everyone's day brighter,” another fan said brightly.

“New power couple moment goes viral,” another fan commented.

“I love how she says ‘I’m Taylor,'” another fan spoke about Swift's viral moment. “So humble, like we don’t know who she is. Man this Super Bowl is bittersweet. You see, I live in South Jersey, I am an Eagles fan all the way. KC is my 2nd favorite and has been before Tayvis was a thing. I’m an Andy Reid fan. I miss him being our coach. But this could be the last time my mom will see the Eagles in a Super Bowl, so they have to win. But I don’t want to see a sad Taylor. Even though the Eagles were her team once upon a time.”

What's Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Kelce and Swift have a lot to prepare for in the next couple of weeks. Swift has been nominated for six Grammys which will be held on Feb. 2. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrahms, “us,” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

As for Kelce, he and the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.