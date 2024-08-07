When news broke that the Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix and Pena El Zero Miedo, were strongly entertaining a move to WWE this fall once their respective contracts come to an end in AEW, it hit the IWC by storm.

Why would one of the greatest tag teams in the world leave the best tag team division going after a championship-laden run in AEW, all the while saying goodbye to the Mexican lucha scene in favor of being borderline locked in with WWE? What about Republic of Lucha, the team's lucha-themed clothing brand? Or ROL live series, which has featured some pretty incredible shows in Los Angeles over the past few years? Would the brothers really say goodbye to their indie infrastructure to take a shot at WWE's meh tag team division when, according to Fightful, the money offered is similar?

Well, frankly, fans shouldn't be too surprised by this development, as Penta was pretty open about being open to taking offers from WWE when he became a free agent at the end of the summer in an interview with COMIENDO CARNITAS back in June, and those comments now feel borderline prophetic.

“It was only a rumor, never a request to me or my agent. Meanwhile, we got in when AEW offered a contract. The rumor was made because my contract expires by August – September and when that rumor popped now, I had forgotten about that (giggles) and then my agent confirmed that. You know how information can be spread out on social media and how misinterpreted it can get. I don't know how that information about my contract expiring leaked, and I prefer to focus on my present and my present is currently with AEW,” Penta told COMIENDO CARNITAS via Fightful.

“If any company like WWE wanted to offer me something, I would need to evaluate because there is a lot of interest on the way. A lot of people depend on me, from my merch people, the ones that work on my restaurant, that work on the gym, the school, too may people depend on Penta, not just me. There isn't anything tangible. If there was to be anything tangible, we would need to evaluate it, check what is more convenient both financially and in-ring. Someone told me it was like playing for Barcelona while you should play for Real Madrid. I can see that perspective, but I am not that young, and it would be my last big contract. I have no problems with either company and I am here to work and bring my best. I understand that I have moved a lot of people with my character both in and out of wrestling, and I believe that can influence more people on either company. I am calm right now, but always aware, but right now there is nothing tangible.”

Asked explicitly if he would like to go do WWE if they came correct, Penta said yes, though he attempted to keep things professional and focused on what he could control at the moment.

“It would be a good episode in my career, but I do not like to fantasy book,” Penta noted. “If it happens, it happens. I am focused on AEW and I am happy where I am at right now. Of course there is some complaints like more focus on the projection and rivalries, like it happens with every wrestler and company.”

Could the Lucha Brothers still stick around in AEW and re-sign with the promotion in the 11th hour? Sure, according to Fightful, the duo want to enter WWE as a package deal – whether that means exclusively working as a tag team or that they just both want to sign with the brand remains to be seen – and don't want to start off in NXT, which could trouble negotiations. Still, if they do leave, that shouldn't be too surprising either, as, at this point, it feels more likely than not.

Penta believes his match against CM Punk elevated the Lucha Brothers.

Elsewhere in his interview with COMIENDO CARNITAS, Penta discussed his AEW match with CM Punk back in April of 2022 and how the match meant more to him than most, as it proved that he could be on the same level as an all-time great.

“There is always a level of discomfort to be the best as a wrestler. Remember my match with CM Punk? I tried to get a good match, and Punk was very nice, but my main concern in that match was to prove the world that I can compete on par with Punk competitively and in popularity in the arena, specially with someone maybe was earning 50 times more than I was because of everything he had done in WWE, the indies and everything he had done in the past,” Penta told COMIENDO CARNITAS via Fightful. “He is a smart man in the business and knows every detail known, and my goal with that match against him was to prove my popularity was on par with his, and I succeeded.”

When it comes to putting together a full package in professional wrestling, few acts look, wrestle, and carry themselves as well as Penta and Fenix, both as singles and banded together as the Lucha Brothers. If Penta wanted to show he could look, wrestle, and carry himself like a certified star in the ring against one of the biggest stars of the century, it's safe to say he accomplished his goal, as clearly WWE took notes of his performance.