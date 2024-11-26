Fantasy football is beginning to enter the home stretch of the 2024 season as one of the biggest weeks of the year quickly approaches. Thanksgiving Day annually contains some of the biggest games of the year, particularly in fantasy football, in which the playoffs loom right around the corner.

While often neglected, having the right defense can sometimes be the difference between a win or a loss. In many leagues, the result of a Week 13 matchup holds significant playoff indications. That puts every position on an even playing field, making it even more important for managers to find the advantages that they can.

With the D/ST position typically streamed by many players, most of the 32 available defenses will be on the waiver wire. Here are the best and worst options to choose from in Week 13.

Top Fantasy Football Week 13 D/ST Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs should have a very good time in Week 13 and they will be led by their defense. Patrick Mahomes is slated for a big game as well, but this already elite defense should have a field day against a dysfunctional Las Vegas Raiders offense that just lost Gardner Minshew for the year.

Either Desmond Ridder will make his first start for the team in this game or Aidan O'Connell will be thrust back into action directly off injured reserve. Confidently start the Chiefs if you are lucky enough to own them as the top defense of the week.

Right behind them will be the Detroit Lions, who, despite constant injuries, have allowed just 12 total points in the last two weeks. They now take on the Chicago Bears and the struggling Caleb Williams, who has thrown a touchdown in just one of his last five games. In a nationally televised Thanksgiving game, expect this unit to come out firing on all cylinders.

Other Standouts

The Dallas Cowboys have disappointed all year but are primed for a bounce-back week. As the NFL's cornerstone team for Thanksgiving games, the Cowboys get a salivating matchup against Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants, who just put forth one of the worst performances of the year in Week 12. To make matters worse for Brian Daboll and the Big Blue, DeVito is dealing with a forearm injury after his first start of the year that makes him “less than 100 percent” for the game.

The Denver Broncos are in another advantageous position in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns. While Jameis Winston has been hot in 2024, nothing much has changed in his play style that once led the league in interceptions with 30 in 2019. In just four starts, Winston has already thrown seven passes deemed interceptable by PlayerProfiler, a bottom-five mark.

Led by Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen, the Broncos currently lead the league with 44 sacks in 2024. Winston's accuracy is dramatically worse under pressure, giving a lot of room for Denver's top-five secondary to potentially feast.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense Sleepers

While the Cowboys are set up for a big defensive performance, the New York Giants have an equally substantial opportunity. Their ceiling is not as high, but where they have struggled in 2024 is against the run. Dallas has the second-fewest rushing yards on the year entering Week 13 and will enter another week with a plethora of injuries to key offensive linemen.

Against the pass, New York is surprisingly stout, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game. Cooper Rush improved with each consecutive start but will have to deal with standout rookie nickel back Dru Phillips, who was PFF's highest-rated cornerback ahead of Week 12. As the Giants' slot cornerback, Phillips will spend most of the game on CeeDee Lamb, potentially giving time for their elite pass rush unit to make Rush's life difficult in the pocket.

Another contrarian team to consider will be the Seattle Seahawks, whose improved defense will face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Amid rumors of the team desperately awaiting the 2025 offseason, the Jets have scored just three touchdowns in their last two games and have turned the ball over 10 times on the year. Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle has been the 11th-best D/ST unit in 2024.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs, KC vs. LV

2. Detroit Lions, DET vs. CHI

3. Denver Broncos, DEN vs. CLE

4. Houston Texans, HOU @ JAX

5. Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs. NYG

6. Buffalo Bills, BUF vs. SF

7. Washington Commanders, WAS vs. TEN

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB @ CAR

9. Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs. ARI

10. Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ NYJ

11. Indianapolis Colts, IND @NE

12. New York Giants, NYG @ DAL

13. New York Jets, NYJ vs. SEA

14. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ CIN

15. Los Angeles Rams, LAR @ NO

16. New England Patriots, NE vs. IND

17. Cleveland Browns, CLE @ DEN

18. Green Bay Packers, GB vs. MIA

19. Cincinnati Bengals, CIN vs. PIT

20. Miami Dolphins, MIA @ GB

21. Chicago Bears, CHI @ DET

22. Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ ATL

23. Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs. PHI

24. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI @ BAL

25. Tennessee Titans, TEN @ WAS

26. Atlanta Falcons, ATL vs. LAC

27. Arizona Cardinals, ARI @ MIN

28. New Orleans Saints, NO vs. LAR

29. San Francisco 49ers, SF @ BUF

30. Las Vegas Raiders, LV @ KC

31. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs. HOU

32. Carolina Panthers, CAR vs. TB