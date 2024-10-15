As the fantasy football season rolls on, quarterbacks are a hot topic of conversation. With injuries, poor performances, and bye weeks clouding the position, it's hard to get a grasp on who to play. Our Week 6 rankings held up well, so use our Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings to make your lineup choices.

There are only two teams on bye this week, the Bears and the Cowboys. Both Caleb Williams and Dak Prescott are solid fantasy football options so there are plenty of managers who need replacements. There are even more managers getting their starters back, as Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, and Sam Darnold return to the fold.

There are also fantasy football managers scrambling for a new quarterback with the Steelers contemplating a quarterback change. Justin Fields has been a solid fantasy player but inconsistent on the field. Russell Wilson is set to come in and has been very poor since leaving Seattle.

Considering all those changes, it's time to look at our Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7

Week 6 featured a matchup of two of our top three quarterbacks and delivered. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens beat Jayden Daniels and the Commanders 30-23 to improve to 4-2. The performance keeps Jackson in the top spot and Daniels in the third spot, as they were both spectacular. They both deserve these spots and to be starting in every fantasy league.

Josh Allen was solid in Buffalo's Monday night win over the Jets. His running ability continues to rack up fantasy football points for managers, as he plunged in for another touchdown. Now, they have a favorable matchup against the Titans back at home. The Titans' defense was miserable against the Colts' offense and Buffalo provides a better attack. Now, with Amari Cooper in the fold, they can start to air the ball out.

Even without Nico Collins, CJ Stroud dominated against a poor Patriots defense. Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz are a solid group of options and he proved that on Sunday. With Joe Mixon back from injury, their run game has opened up and their offense looks back from the dead. Expect that to continue in fantasy football against a solid Packers defense. The unstoppable force of CJ Stroud's lack of turnovers and the immovable object of Jaire Alexander's five interceptions will meet in this came.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 7

Andy Dalton remains a solid option for fantasy football managers desperate for a quarterback. The Panthers offense will not have anyone reminiscing on the '99 Rams but he is a serviceable backup in the NFL. That means he should be on your roster if you are in a two-quarterback league. Xavier Legette looks like a solid receiver and Dionte Johnson flashed last week. The Commanders' defense is their weak point and will let up points.

After a 3-0 start, the Seahawks have lost three games in ten days to fall to 3-3 and Geno Smith has not put up good stats in his last two games. Fantasy football managers should steer into the skid and pick up Smith for Week 7. The Falcons' defense has not been great in their last two games and there's no reason to believe that will shift against a solid Seahawks attack.

While his rookie season has not been comparable to Jayden Daniels' or Caleb Williams', Bo Nix has become a solid fantasy football option. He faces a Saints defense that allowed 51 points to the Buccaneers last week and is on short rest. His head coach Sean Payton will certainly look for revenge against his former team in this matchup. Look for a good fantasy performance from Nix.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 7

The Jets traded for Davante Adams after Aaron Rodgers' best statistical game of the season so you might be tempted to pick the Hall of Famer up in fantasy football. Rodgers is still not a great option as this offense has yet to prove they can move the ball consistently. They were solid against the Bills but many of the numbers were inflated by a Hail Mary. The Steelers have a great defense that will cause havoc for the Jets' poor offensive line.

Aidan O'Connell proved last week why he lost the quarterback battle to Gardner Minshew this summer. The second-year signal caller looked lost against the Steelers and his fantasy numbers proved it. Injuries could have you desperate for a quarterback but do not go after O'Connell no matter the circumstances. The Rams' defense should get back on track in this home game.

DeShaun Watson continues to be unplayable in fantasy football and real-life football. The Browns quarterback put up another dud performance against the Eagles last week. Even with a struggling Bengals defense coming to town, don't expect him to shine this week. As if things could not get worse, he won't have Amari Cooper to throw to anymore either.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Bo Nix, DEN (@ NO)

23. Joe Flacco, IND (v MIA)

22. Andy Dalton, CAR (@ WSH)

21. Russell Wilson, PIT (v NYJ)

20. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ PIT)

19. Kirk Cousins, ATL (v SEA)

18. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v NE (London))

17. Daniel Jones, NYG (v PHI)

16. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v LV)

15. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ ARI)

14. Geno Smith, SEA (@ ATL)

13. Brock Purdy, SF (v KC)

12. Sam Darnold, MIN (v DET)

11. Jared Goff, DET (@ MIN)

10. Jordan Love, GB (v HOU)

9. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ NYG)

8. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ CIN)

7. Kyler Murray, ARI (v LAC)

6. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ SF)

5. Baker Mayfield, TB (v BAL)

4. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ GB)

3. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v CAR)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (v TEN)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ TB)