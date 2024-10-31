On National Tight Ends Day, fantasy football managers were finally met with production from their tight ends. The position has produced plenty of poor performances this season but not last week. Travis Kelce's first touchdown, Cade Otton's two-score day, and George Kittle's 100-yard breakthrough highlighted the day. But not everyone is fortunate enough to have one of those guys on their team. Make sure you make the right choice by consulting our Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings.

Bye weeks are hitting the tight-end market pretty hard this week. George Kittle and Pat Friermuth are both going to be unavailable this week. Two managers in every league are going to be scouring the waiver wire for the right addition to their team. Dallas Goedert was a surprising scratch last week, but he is expected to be in for the Eagles this week. Everyone else is healthy and available for Week 9.

Before you lock in your fantasy football lineup, make sure you have the right tight end by checking out our Week 9 rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 9

Brock Bowers is taking the league by storm as a rookie. With Davante Adams gone and no other notable receivers, Bowers has become the top target for whomever the quarterback is. This week, it will be Gardner Minshew against a struggling Bengals defense to get Bowers his points. Trust the rookie, as he has given fantasy football managers no reason not to this season. He is second among tight ends in PPR points, only behind Kittle.

Trey McBride very quietly added 120 yards to the Tight Ends Day totals on Sunday. The Cardinals came back to defeat the Dolphins and win their second consecutive game. They have a massive game in the NFC Wild Card race against the Bears this week and should use McBride to carry the load. Expect big fantasy football numbers from McBride down the stretch.

The Falcons' offense is clicking on all cylinders right now and that is because of Kyle Pitts. He joined the Tight Ends Day party with two touchdowns of his own as Atlanta grabbed a hold of the NFC South lead. now, they host the down-trodden Cowboys and their injury-plagued defense. If you have Pitts on your fantasy football team, you have him in the season he is finally a top-shelf option at the position.

Sleeper tight ends for Week 9



Hunter Henry remains one of the lone fantasy football options on the New England Patriots. No matter who the quarterback is, he gets open in the red zone and can beat bad defenses. They just got the best of one last week in the Jets and now they host a Titans team that got crushed by the Lions last week. Expect Henry to his paydirt this week.

Zach Ertz is the safety target for the best young quarterback on the most exciting offense in the league. As the Commanders get set to roll through the second half, the veteran Ertz will continue to play a role in the offense. The Giants' defense just put up two stinkers in a row and with Jayden Daniels back at full strength, the Commanders should excel. Expect big fantasy football numbers from Ertz.

Justin Herbert is finally starting to hurl the pigskin around the field and finding plenty of different targets in the process. One is Ladd McConkey, who is a great fantasy option at wideout, but another is Will Dissly. He was not quite as dynamic as he was back in Week 7, but had a solid Week 8. He is most likely available in your fantasy football league so grab him if you need a replacement.

Bust tight ends for Week 9

Avoid Tyler Conklin in fantasy football until he starts getting consistent targets. The Jets' tight end caught a touchdown last week but did not contribute in many other facets of the game. The Texans have a solid defense that should do well despite their offensive shortcomings and injuries. Conklin is not a great option for your team this Thursday night.

With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back on the Rams' offense, Colby Parkinson has slid down the trust tree in LA. The tight end helped Matthew Stafford through a tough time and probably helped your fantasy football team too. But now it is time to say goodbye to Parkinson as the Rams shift to a wide-receiver-focused offense.

Jonnu Smith of the Dolphins proved why he was on last week's bust list and why he remains on this one. The tight end was wide open in the red zone and Tua Tagovailoa looked elsewhere. He made a few catches but the Dolphins seem more concerned with getting Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball than anything else. Don't expect big fantasy football numbers from Smith this week against the Bills.

Rankings are for PPR Leagues (standard rankings in parentheses)

Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

15. (15) Hunter Henry, NE (@ TEN)

14. (13) Sam LaPorta, DET (@ GB)

13. (14) Mark Andrews, BAL (v DEN)

12. (12) Cole Kmet, CHI (@ ARI)

11. (11) David Njoku, CLE (v LAC)

10. (8) Travis Kelce, KC (v TB)

9. (10) Cade Otton, TB (@ KC)

8. (9) Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ ATL)

7. (7) Zach Ertz, WSH (@ NYG)

6. (6) Tucker Kraft, GB (v DET)

5. (4) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (v MIA)

4. (5) Dallas Goedert, PHI (v JAX)

3. (2) Kyle Pitts, ATL (v DAL)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (v CHI)

1. (1) Brock Bowers, LV (@ CIN)