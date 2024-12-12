The fantasy football playoffs are here and you have to be prepared. Whether you're pushing for a championship or looking to avoid the toilet bowl, every decision is going to matter. Earlier this week, we ranked the quarterbacks for fantasy managers and now it is time to make the final decisions. Let's get into our Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no byes this week or for the rest of the season. That is huge, especially after a week that saw Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels unavailable. It was not all bad, however, as Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford combined for the highest-scoring game of the season. Derek Carr and Aidan O'Connell are the only quarterback injuries from last week and that should not impact many managers. Everyone you need is available for the first week of the playoffs.

With all of those things considered, let's make those final decisions. Here is the Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

CJ Stroud, Houston (v Miami)

Last week, Aaron Rodgers threw for 300 yards for the first time in over two years against the Dolphins defense. It has been a tough season for CJ Stroud but with Nico Collins healthy and the bye week behind them, this could be a big week. Fantasy football managers have been understandably frustrated with Stroud. But don't bench him in the first round of the playoffs against the Dolphins.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Ramss (@ San Francisco)

Matthew Stafford has not been a fantasy football superstar this season but he was spectacular last week against the Buffalo Bills. The Rams need a lot of wins down the stretch to catch the Seahawks in the NFC West. If they accomplish that, it will be because of Stafford's excellent stretch run. The 49ers defense is beaten up and they will have trouble stopping Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Bryce Young, Carolina (v Dallas)

If you need a quarterback for the playoffs, Bryce Young would not be the worst choice. The fantasy football scores have ticked up over recent weeks and that should continue. The Cowboys' defense has been putrid this year and just lost DeMarvion Overshown for the rest of the season. Carolina should have offensive success and Young will get fantasy points because of it.

Start ‘Em: Jameis Winston, CLE (v KC), Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ NO), Bo Nix, DEN (v IND)

Week 15 quarterback sit 'em

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta (@ Las Vegas)

The Falcons have lost four games in a row largely because Kirk Cousins has been terrible. Even against a bad Raiders defense, the Falcons could still have trouble on Monday night. It would not be stunning if Cousins was benched during this game and even if he is not, he won't be your quarterback for the entire playoff run. It is not worth playing Cousins this week.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (@ Jacksonville)

Even after Rodgers' best game in years, do not play him in fantasy football. The Jaguars are a bad defense but the Jets are also a bad offense. Just because he had a good game last week does not mean Rodgers will find Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams this week. This season has been a disaster for the 40-year-old and this week won't be any better on the field or in fantasy.

Caleb Williams, Chicago (@ Minnesota)

Caleb Williams got a significant bump when Thomas Brown became the offensive coordinator but regressed with him as the head coach. After seeing his former boss dominating Chicago last week, Kevin O'Connell has plenty to show defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings' defense should have success in this game against Williams.

Sit ‘Em: Tommy DeVito, NYG (v BAL), Baker Mayfield, TB (@ LAC), Jake Haener, NO (v WSH)