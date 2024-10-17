The fantasy football season is continuing to roll forward, as we are already entering Week 7, which is pretty wild to think about. The standings in your respective leagues are likely beginning to shape up, and before you know it, we’ll be talking about potentially making the playoffs within the next few weeks.

That makes winning every game incredibly important, which is why Week 7 is a big one for fantasy football managers everywhere. Setting the perfect starting lineup is an easy way to give yourself the best shot at winning, which makes choosing your quarterback for the upcoming slate of games incredibly important. While it may be a difficult decision, we’ve got you covered here at ClutchPoints, as we have compiled a start ’em sit ’em list for quarterbacks in this upcoming slate of games.

Quarterbacks to start in Week 7

Baker Mayfield, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Baltimore Ravens)

Baker Mayfield certainly may not be the flashiest fantasy football quarterback, but he’s averaging the second most fantasy points of any quarterback in the league this season. He had a very strange Week 6 outing against the New Orleans Saints, as he threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions along the way. Still, he dropped 25.9 fantasy points, which was the second highest figure of any quarterback last week.

That was the third straight week Mayfield had racked up at least 23 fantasy points, which is a pretty huge boost from a quarterback. In Week 7, he will be going up against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the second most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far this season. This feels like a match made in heaven for managers who have Mayfield, and he should be a surefire starter in Week 7.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (@ Atlanta Falcons)

Geno Smith has had a rather middling start to the season for fantasy football managers. Through six games, he’s thrown for six touchdowns, but he’s negated that by throwing six interceptions on the other side of things. Some games, his legs are a weapon (such as when he ran for 72 yards against the New York Giants in Week 5), and in other games, he does nothing on the ground (such as last week, when he had zero rushing yards against the San Francisco 49ers).

Smith seems to alternate strong starts with mediocre ones, and after facing a string of tough defenses, he gets a bit of an easier matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. This game could end up being a shootout, so if that ends up being the case, Smith is a worthwhile play. And even if that doesn’t end up happening, Smith’s floor is high enough for him to still put up a decent outing, but that tantalizing ceiling is why fantasy managers should lean towards starting him in Week 7.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (@ Jacksonville Jaguars)

Not much has gone right for the New England Patriots this season, but they did get some hope when Drake Maye turned in a strong outing in his first NFL start in Week 6. Despite going up against a tough Houston Texans defense, Maye threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns, although he did commit three turnovers, which limited his fantasy output.

Add in 38 rushing yards, though, and Maye scored 19.52 fantasy points last week. He gets a far easier matchup in Week 7 against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that just got torched by Caleb Williams in Week 6. The Patriots offense is not nearly as potent as the Bears, but Maye quickly proved that he is a viable option at quarterback in the world of fantasy football, and if you need a streaming option under center, he’s your guy for this week.

Quarterbacks to sit in Week 7

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

The Arizona Cardinals offense is a bit of a mess, which has led to some uncharacteristically poor fantasy outings from Kyler Murray to begin the season. He’s only scored 20+ fantasy points twice this season, as he can’t consistently link up with his pass catchers, and he isn’t making as big of an impact as usual on the ground.

Murray will draw a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, and he may be without his top wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. There are still other options for Murray to throw to, and he has the ability to make a big play out of nothing, but the Cardinals offense has not proven themselves trustworthy, meaning it’s probably best to go in a different route at quarterback this week rather than riding with Murray.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Miami Dolphins)

Anthony Richardson was a fantasy football darling in drafts this season, as his duel-threat abilities left managers everywhere high on his potential. He started off the season strong against the Houston Texans, but struggled mightily in Weeks 2 and 3 before leaving Week 4 early with an oblique injury that has kept him off the field since then.

Richardson seems set to make his return in Week 7, but he will be going up against the Miami Dolphins, who have allowed the fewest points to opposing quarterbacks this season. It’s going to be tough sledding in his return to action, and while the upside is obviously always present with Richardson, he’s going to need to string together a few solid outings before finding his way back into starting lineups.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (@ Pittsburgh Steelers)

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets right now after they went out and traded for Davante Adams. These two dominated both on the field and in the world of fantasy football together during their time with the Green Bay Packers, and there’s hope that this duo can get the Jets offense back on track.

It very well could happen, but it will likely take time. As a result, relying on Rodgers immediately to produce against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 7 is probably a bad idea. Rodgers has eclipsed 20+ points just once this season, and even with Adams, that likely won’t change this week. Stashing Rodgers is a great idea, but for now, he’s best left on the bench for the time being.