The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants kick off Week 6 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football. Both NFC East foes are looking to bury a brutal Week 5 loss on a short week. Which Giants and Eagles players should you lock into your fantasy football lineup? Let's take a look at our Week 6 Thursday Night Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

The Giants and the Eagles have not played yet this season, but Philadelphia has owned the season series of late. They swept the two-game set in 2024 on their way to winning the Super Bowl, and look to start on a similar path again. The Giants have a new weapon, though, as Jaxson Dart will be under center for his first divisional matchup.

Who should you start and sit on your fantasy football team for Eagles-Giants?

Week 6 Fantasy Football TNF Start ‘Em

Cam Skattebo, NYG RB

The Giants lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 partly thanks to their five consecutive turnovers. One of those was a costly Cam Skattebo fumble, the first of his young career. But that is not a reason to bench the Arizona State product in Week 6. The Eagles have allowed 499 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground so far this year, which provides a good opportunity for Skattebo.

A.J. Brown, PHI WR

There are plenty of fantasy football managers getting crushed by poor AJ Brown performances so far this season. While there could be a day soon when managers bench Brown, it should not be in Week 6. The Giants' defense has not been stout against the pass this season, and eventually the squeaky wheel will get the grease. Brown should get targets and turn them into catches this week.

Eagles D/ST

The Eagles' defense has not done a ton in terms of fantasy football production this year, but they could have a big day on Thursday. The Giants turned the ball over five times against the lowly Saints, and Vic Fangio should be able to find the advantage on a short week. Expect some turnovers and sacks from the Eagles' defense in this matchup.

Start ‘Em: Dallas Goedert (PHI TE), Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG WR), Jake Elliott (PHI K)

Week 6 TNF Sit ‘Em

Jaxson Dart, NYG QB

Jaxson Dart could be the future at quarterback for the Giants, but this is not the week to start him in fantasy football. The Eagles have a stout defense, this is Dart's first primetime experience, and he struggled in the fourth quarter in Week 5. Keep him on your bench this week and play him in more opportune spots down the line.

Giants D/ST

The Giants' defense scored 0 points in their Week 5 matchup with the Saints. The Eagles won't be any easier to handle. New York's pass rush will struggle to get to Jalen Hurts, and the secondary is not skilled enough to keep up. This could be a long night for the Giants' defense, so don't make it a long night for your fantasy football team.

Will Shipley, PHI RB

There was some fantasy football optimism around Will Shipley coming into the season, but that has not panned out. Even with Saquon Barkley nursing some pain coming into Thursday Night Football, it is not worth it to start Shipley this week. He has not cracked 5 total points on the season, so managers should see it before they believe it with the backup running back.

Sit ‘Em: Jahan Dotson (PHI WR), Daniel Bellinger (NYG TE), Tank Bigsby (PHI RB)