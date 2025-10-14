The Fantasy Football season is heading into Week 7, and injuries have completely changed the quarterback position. If you have an injured quarterback, including Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, and Kyler Murray, you need a replacement. Those options are weighed in our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 7.

The Baltimore Ravens are on bye, with Jackson expected to return in Week 8. That leaves Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley unavailable, which impacts no fantasy managers. Josh Allen's absence due to the Buffalo Bills' bye impacts many, however. Purdy may play, with Mac Jones potentially heading back to the bench. JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz are both questionable for the Minnesota Vikings.

The injuries have impacted plenty of fantasy football managers. How do the rankings shake out with all heading into the Week 7 slate?

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 7

Much has been made about the downfall of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense over the past three years. But when things got dire early in the season, Patrick Mahomes threw the team on his back. He is back at the top of the Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings despite their 3-3 record. Mahomes has the highest fantasy points per game mark heading into a Week 7 matchup against a poor Las Vegas Raiders defense.

Baker Mayfield remains at number two in the Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings after an impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver injuries are starting to pile up in Tampa, with Emeka Egbuka suffering a hamstring injury. Mike Evans is working his way back, however, which bodes well for a matchup against an injured Detroit Lions defense.

Even with Puka Nacua likely missing the Los Angeles Rams' game in London, Matthew Stafford ranks third on our list. The Rams have a tough matchup overseas against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Stafford will need a big day offensively to win. He has been sensational this year for fantasy football managers, averaging over 20 points per game.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 7

There is nothing about Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants that defines the word “sleeper.” They took the NFL world by storm on Thursday night, beating the Philadelphia Eagles on the back of Cam Skattebo's three touchdowns. But on ESPN, Dart is claimed in just 35.4% of fantasy football leagues. He is a great one-week replacement for Allen and could even be a long-term replacement for injured quarterbacks.

Article Continues Below

Bryce Young was written off by just about everyone after a dreadful first two years. But quietly, the Panthers are 3-3, and their quarterback is a reason why. Going up against a lost Jets defense, Young is primed for another big day. Jalen Coker is back from injury, and he could help unlock Dave Canales' offense. And there is no better opponent for any fantasy player than the 0-6 Jets.

Trevor Lawrence has put together two consecutive 20-point seasons as Liam Coen's offense begins to click in Jacksonville. Even against a strong Rams defense across the pond, Lawrence is a safe bet with Brian Thomas Jr finally starting to round into form. Lawrence is claimed in only 37.3% of ESPN fantasy football leagues, so run to the waiver wire to pick him up.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 7

Joe Flacco has some elite weapons with the Cincinnati Bengals, but that does not mean you should play him in fantasy football. His 20-point performance against the Green Bay Packers will likely not repeat itself against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh's defense is coming off its best performance of the season, and a short week won't help the veteran with so little experience on his new team.

Until Brock Bowers not only returns to the lineup but also shows he is back to last year's peak, Geno Smith is unplayable in fantasy football. Smith has been dreadful for the Raiders this season, and no one would be stunned if Kenny Pickett came in soon. The Chiefs are up next on the schedule before Vegas hits the bye, so Smith should stay on the waiver wire this week.

Cam Ward has been freed of Brian Callahan, but that does not mean the No. 1 overall pick is going to become a fantasy football star. The Titans still have a lack of talent on the offensive side of the ball and did not make wholesale changes to the offensive staff. Mike McCoy should not instill anyone with confidence for the short term in Nashville.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Bryce Young, CAR (@ NYJ)

23. Spencer Rattler, NO (@ CHI)

22. Aaron Rodgers, PIT (@ CIN)

21. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ CLE)

20. Jaxson Dart, NYG (@ DEN)

19. Michael Penix Jr., ATL (@ SF)

18. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v LAR (London))

17. Mac Jones, SF (v ATL)

16. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ SEA)

15. Justin Fields, NYJ (v CAR)

14. Justin Herbert, LAC (v IND)

13. Bo Nix, DEN (v NYG)

12. Daniel Jones, IND (@ LAC)

11. Sam Darnold, SEA (v HOU)

10. Jared Goff, DET (v TB)

9. Drake Maye, NE (@ TEN)

8. Caleb Williams, CHI (v NO)

7. Jordan Love, GB (@ ARI)

6. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ MIN)

5. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ DAL)

4. Dak Prescott, DAL (v WSH)

3. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs JAX (London))

2. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ DET)

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v LV)