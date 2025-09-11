If Week 1 proved anything, it’s that tight end is once again the wildest ride in fantasy football. Outside of a handful of reliable names, the position remains volatile. One week you’re sitting on double-digit targets, the next you’re praying for red-zone looks. In Week 2, fantasy managers face tough choices about whether to trust emerging rookies, established veterans, or household names with difficult matchups. Let’s cut through the noise and identify which tight ends you can count on this week, and which ones you’re better off leaving on the bench.

Start ’Em

Tyler Warren, IND (vs. DEN)

Rookie Tyler Warren wasted no time establishing himself as a key part of the Colts’ passing attack. He led Indianapolis in targets (nine) and catches (seven), while finishing second in receiving yards (76) during his debut. Even more encouraging, he was the first read on 30 percent of pass attempts, the second-highest mark among tight ends in Week 1, behind only Trey McBride. He nearly hauled in a touchdown as well. However, the pass placement wasn’t quite there. Against a Broncos defense that will likely lock down Indy’s wideouts, Warren should again see heavy volume. Pencil him in as a must-start TE1 this week.

Hunter Henry, NE (@ MIA)

Hunter Henry’s connection with quarterback Drake Maye continues to be one of New England’s most consistent offensive outlets. Henry drew eight targets in Week 1. He finished with four catches for 66 yards, and his red-zone rapport with Maye is particularly strong. He averaged 9.5 fantasy football points per game in contests with Maye last season. He had a red-zone target share twice as high as any other Patriot. That reliability makes Henry a safe-floor play in a position where stability is rare. Facing a Dolphins defense that just allowed a top-three finish to Tyler Warren, Henry should deliver another steady performance.

Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. SF)

Juwan Johnson looked rejuvenated in the opener. He was a reliable option in short-to-intermediate routes. His crisp route running and ability to find soft spots in coverage suggest his role will expand in Week 2. San Francisco’s defense is formidable, but they’ve historically been more vulnerable to tight ends than wideouts. Johnson may not have the ceiling of a McBride or a Bowers, but his usage and matchup make him an appealing start for managers searching for a dependable TE1 or strong flex.

Other starts: Trey McBride, ARI (vs. CAR); Brock Bowers, LV (vs. LAC)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. PHI)

Here’s a hot take: sit Travis Kelce in Week 2. Yes, he’s an all-time great. That said, his usage in Week 1 was concerning. With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy sidelined, the Chiefs trailed throughout. And yet, Kelce saw only four targets. His day was saved by a 37-yard touchdown. However, relying on one big play is a dangerous game. Now he faces an Eagles defense that gave up the fewest fantasy football points and receiving yards to tight ends in 2024. They held Dallas’ Jake Ferguson under 25 yards last week. Expect a low-floor outing here.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ NYJ)

Dalton Kincaid’s Week 1 box score looks good. He had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. However, the underlying usage is troubling. He actually played fewer snaps than Dawson Knox (41 vs. 43) and was only fifth in Buffalo’s target pecking order. Even with his efficiency, this kind of workload screams touchdown dependency. Against the Jets’ stingy defense, banking on another score is risky. Kincaid’s talent is undeniable, but for Week 2, fantasy football managers should look elsewhere for a more secure option.

Harold Fannin Jr, CLE (@ BAL)

Harold Fannin Jr was one of the most exciting rookie surprises of Week 1. He tied Warren as the only first-year tight ends in history to record seven catches in their debut. He finished with 63 yards and a 24 percent first-read rate. That is remarkable usage for a newcomer. That said, his breakout may have been more about matchup than role security. He still sits behind David Njoku on the depth chart. This week, he faces a Ravens defense far less forgiving than Cincinnati’s. Stash Fannin on your roster. His future looks bright, but don’t force him into your starting lineup just yet.

Other sits: Tyler Conklin, LAC (@ LV); Tyler Higbee, LAR (@ TEN)

Bottom line

Tight end remains one of the most unpredictable positions in fantasy football. That said, opportunity and matchups can help cut through the chaos. Tyler Warren has already shown the volume and reliability to be trusted as a weekly starter. Meanwhile, Hunter Henry and Juwan Johnson bring proven chemistry and favorable situations. On the flip side, big names like Travis Kelce and Dalton Kincaid face usage or matchup red flags that make them riskier than usual, and rookie Harold Fannin Jr is more stash than start for now. Play the tight ends who are clearly integrated into their offenses, and don’t be afraid to bench stars when the warning signs are there.