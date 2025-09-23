The tight end position has once again proven to be one of the most volatile in fantasy football. Outside of a few consistent options, production is all over the map. Some players are thriving on red-zone looks while others struggle to maintain target volume. That volatility means fantasy managers must be strategic in Week 4. They have to take advantage of favorable matchups and usage trends. They should also avoid names that look good on paper but are primed to disappoint.

Ahead of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season, it’s time to see which tight ends to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Start ’Em

Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. WAS)

Pitts has emerged as one of Michael Penix Jr’s most reliable targets through the first three games. He’s averaging more than six looks per contest and has delivered at least four catches and 37 yards every week. With Washington surrendering the fourth-most yards to tight ends so far (213), Pitts is positioned for another productive outing. His steady role in the offense combined with a soft matchup makes him a safe start in all formats. Just got to watch for his injury status, of course.

Hunter Henry, NE (vs. CAR)

Henry is coming off his best game of the season. He caught eight passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against Pittsburgh. He’s quickly become Drake Maye’s go-to option in the passing attack. Henry has logged at least eight targets in two of three games. Note that Carolina’s defense hasn’t fared well against opposing pass-catchers. This should give Henry a favorable setup in Week 4. He’s a strong low-end TE1 and worth adding for managers in need of stability at the position.

Brenton Strange, JAC (@ SF)

Strange turned in a season-best performance in Week 3 against Houston. He hauled in six catches for 61 yards on seven targets. Over the last two weeks, he’s averaging six targets per game. That has given him a steady enough role to warrant streaming consideration. Yes, San Francisco’s defense is no pushover. That said, their scheme often forces quarterbacks to check down, which can boost tight end usage. Strange is a viable plug-in option for managers seeking a floor play in Week 4.

Cade Otton, TB (vs. PHI)

Otton’s fantasy football value is closely tied to Tampa Bay’s receiving corps. If Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) are sidelined, Otton becomes a prime streaming candidate. Last year, in a similar situation, he scored at least 18 PPR points in three of four games when thrust into a larger role. Sure, Emeka Egbuka is now in the mix. However, Otton’s track record shows he can thrive when called upon.

Other Starts: Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. DET); Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (@ HOU)

Sit ’Em

Juwan Johnson, NO (@ BUF)

Johnson has been one of the pleasant surprises at tight end early in the season. That said, Week 4 brings a daunting matchup. Buffalo’s defense has held tight ends to just five total receptions through three games. They also excel at shutting down the middle of the field. With Spencer Rattler making another tough road start, Johnson’s opportunities may come primarily in garbage time. That’s not the kind of upside fantasy football managers can rely on.

Evan Engram, DEN (vs. CIN)

Injuries have derailed Engram’s start to 2025. He missed Week 3 with a back injury and has had to deal with a calf issue. As such, he’s struggled to produce when active, combining for just four catches and 33 yards on six targets. Even if he suits up against Cincinnati, his lack of involvement makes him a risky play. Until Engram shows he’s healthy and part of Denver’s offensive plans, he’s best left on the bench.

Jonnu Smith, PIT (vs. MIN)

Smith found the end zone in Week 1. However, his overall role has been underwhelming since then. Across three games, he’s caught 12 passes for just 60 yards on 13 targets. That lack of yardage and limited usage caps his ceiling considerably. Facing Minnesota in Ireland before Pittsburgh’s Week 5 bye, Smith looks like a low-upside option. He can’t be trusted outside of desperation plays in deeper formats.

Other Sits: Noah Gray, KC (vs. BAL); AJ Barner, SEA (@ ARI)

Bottom line

Tight end remains the most unpredictable position in fantasy football. Managers, though, can still tilt the odds in their favor by leaning on usage and matchups. Kyle Pitts and Hunter Henry headline the reliable start options in Week 4. Meanwhile, Brenton Strange and Cade Otton provide streaming appeal depending on how their situations unfold. On the other side, Juwan Johnson, Evan Engram, and Jonnu Smith face a lotof red flags. That's whether through matchup, health, or lack of involvement. With that, they’re better left on the bench.

Making the right call at tight end may not feel glamorous, but it can be the hidden difference in your Week 4 matchup. Play the volume, trust the matchups, and don’t get stuck starting a name that doesn’t carry the numbers to back it up.