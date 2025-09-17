Tight end is always one of the trickiest positions to navigate in fantasy football. Outside of a few elite names, production is often inconsistent. This can leave managers guessing whether to chase touchdowns, targets, or simply pray for a breakout. Week 3 of the 2025 season offers both clarity and confusion. Some familiar faces have cemented themselves as must-starts while others have raised red flags. The key is identifying who can give you steady volume in an unpredictable role and who’s more likely to sink your lineup. Let’s break down the tight ends you should start—and those you should avoid—in Week 3.

Start ’Em

Juwan Johnson, NO (@ SEA)

Johnson has quietly become a steady contributor in the Saints’ passing attack. He’s carved out a consistent role as a red-zone target and chain-mover. He has reliable hands that have helped him build trust with Spencer Rattler. On the other end, Seattle has struggled to defend tight ends early in the season. Johnson’s size and usage make him a strong candidate to deliver TE1 numbers. For managers in need of a stable option with touchdown upside, Johnson belongs in your Week 3 lineup.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ CAR)

Patience is paying off with Pitts. Sure, his career has seen stretches of frustration. However, his Week 3 matchup is as good as it gets. Note that Carolina has struggled to contain tight ends. They rank near the bottom of the league in fantasy football points allowed to the position. Pitts’ athleticism and ability to win mismatches across the field put him in line for a potentially explosive game. If you’ve been waiting for a ceiling performance, this could be the week.

Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ CHI)

Ferguson’s red-zone involvement continues to give him fantasy football relevance. The Cowboys’ reliance on him in critical downs has been a promising trend. Against a Bears defense that has allowed tight ends to produce solid numbers through two weeks, Ferguson’s combination of usage and scoring opportunities makes him a safe TE1 play. He may not rack up massive yardage. Still, his touchdown upside keeps him firmly in starting lineups.

Tucker Kraft, GB (@ CLE)

Kraft delivered a standout performance against the Commanders, leading the Packers in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns in a convincing win. The result was a strong fantasy line that highlights his growing role in the offense. He appears to be in the early stages of a breakout season, making him a dependable weekly starter with legitimate upside.

Other starts: Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ NYJ); Zach Ertz, WAS (vs. LV)

Sit ’Em

David Njoku, CLE (vs. GB)

Njoku has had moments of fantasy football relevance. That said, his role in Cleveland’s passing attack has been inconsistent. With the Browns leaning more heavily on their running backs and short-area targets, Njoku’s ceiling is capped. Green Bay’s defense has also been stout against tight ends. They have limited their production through the first two weeks. Until Njoku shows he can command more volume, he’s best left on your bench.

Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. DET)

It feels counterintuitive to bench Andrews. However, matchups matter. Detroit’s defense has been particularly tough on tight ends. They have used physical coverage and safety help to neutralize the middle of the field. Sure, Andrews remains a critical piece of Baltimore’s offense. His target volume, though, may not be enough to offset the difficult matchup. He’s still a TE1 overall. However, managers with another strong option should consider pivoting this week.

Hunter Henry, NE (vs. PIT)

Henry’s production has taken a hit with New England’s shifting offensive priorities. Despite his steady role in past years, the Patriots’ current scheme has reduced his scoring opportunities and limited his overall targets. Against a Pittsburgh defense that thrives at pressuring quarterbacks and disrupting short passing games, Henry’s outlook is bleak.

Other sits: Brenton Strange, JAC (vs. HOU); Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. LAR)

Bottom line

Week 3 presents both opportunity and danger for fantasy football managers looking to gain an edge at tight end. Juwan Johnson, Kyle Pitts, and Jake Ferguson all have matchups and usage trends that point toward productive outings. Meanwhile, Dalton Kincaid and Zach Ertz provide solid secondary options. On the flip side, big names like David Njoku, Hunter Henry, and even Mark Andrews face situations that could leave them underwhelming.

The tight end position is notoriously volatile. Still, that volatility can work in your favor if you identify who’s trending up and who’s running into brick walls. Make smart lineup decisions now, and you’ll give yourself the best shot at turning this unpredictable position into a weekly advantage.