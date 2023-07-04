FC Dallas and DC United lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our FC Dallas-DC United prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Toros (8-5-7) have the 12th-best record in USA's Major League Soccer, occupying the top five spot in the Western Conference. Dallas is looking to build on its win from Los Angeles FC after scoring blanks and getting losses to Portland and Austin.

The Eagles (7-5-9) are sitting on the edge of the Eastern Conference playoff table, notching the ninth spot and the last place for the playoff qualification. The Black and Red hope to stop their losing battles and get back on their feet, as they have four losses in the last five.

Here are the FC Dallas-DC United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: FC Dallas-DC United Odds

FC Dallas: +115

DC United: +210

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. DC United

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why FC Dallas Can Beat DC United

At the moment, Dallas finds itself in fifth place in the Western Conference, closely trailing the first-ranked St. Louis City with 29 points.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In their recent three matches, FC Dallas has experienced a series of ups and downs. They faced a tough 1-0 loss against the Portland Timbers, followed by a crushing 3-0 defeat by Austin FC. However, just when things seemed discouraging, they made a strong comeback with a commanding 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC. This win against the second-placed LA FC has boosted FC Dallas's confidence.

With a game in hand, they are only three points away from securing the second position in the Western Conference table. Previously, Dallas had suffered four losses in their last five matches, managing to win only one out of seven. Nevertheless, they are optimistic about their chances of achieving another victory in their upcoming game.

Undoubtedly, Dallas poses a significant threat, particularly when playing at the Toyota Stadium. Nico Estevez's team has emerged victorious in four of their last six Major League Soccer games at this venue. While they encountered a few setbacks with a draw and a loss, they still managed to score an impressive ten goals while conceding only five.

In their most recent head-to-head encounter, FC Dallas secured a 2-0 victory. They have also won four out of the last five meetings between the teams. Furthermore, they boast a perfect winning record in head-to-head clashes at their home ground over the past ten years, with their last defeat occurring in 2007.

Manager Nico Estevez faces the challenge of dealing with a significant roster depletion. Paul Arriola, Jesus Jimenez, Tarik Scott, and Ema Twumasi are sidelined due to injuries, while Paxton Pomykal, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and Jose Martinez are doubtful for the upcoming match. Additionally, Jesus Ferreira is representing the USA men's national soccer team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and his absence will be felt in the Toros' offensive lineup.

Nevertheless, the offensive line will rely on Alan Velasco, Nkosi Tafari, Jader Obrian, and Bernard Kamungo to lead the charge. Each of them has scored two goals, second only to Ferreira. Obrian, Tafari, Geovane, and Marco Farfan have provided two assists for the team. Bernard Kamungo, Sebastien Ibeagha, and Facundo Quignon have collectively been involved in six goals for the team.

Why DC United Can Beat FC Dallas

DC United is aiming to improve its position in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting in ninth place with 21 points. DC's 7-5-9 record gave them 26 points in 21 games played, where they scored 29 goals and post a +1 goal difference.

The Black and Red's recent performance has been inconsistent. They are currently on a two-game losing streak on the road and have only managed three wins away from home throughout the entire season. Wayne Rooney‘s team has won just one of their last four matches but still remains slightly above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

The team experienced a disappointing 1-2 loss against Real Salt Lake but quickly rebounded with an impressive 3-0 victory over FC Cincinnati. However, their joy was short-lived as Nashville SC handed them a crushing 2-0 defeat. In their loss against Nashville, despite having 56% possession, taking 17 shots, and earning three corner kicks, DC United failed to score a goal.

On the road, Wayne Rooney's squad has only secured one victory in their last six away games in Major League Soccer. With just one draw and four losses, they have been outscored by their opponents, conceding ten goals while scoring only five. Interestingly, DC United's away record of 3 wins, 2 draws, and 6 losses, where they scored 11 goals and accumulated 11 points in 11 games, ranks as the 11th-best record in the MLS.

Martin Rodriguez, Mohanad Jeahze, and Ted Ku-DiPietro are sidelined due to leg injuries and will not be available for the upcoming game. Christian Benteke is expected to lead DC United's offense, having already scored eight goals. Taxiarchis Fountas and Donovan Pines have contributed a combined total of seven goals, while Mateusz Klich leads the team with five assists. Christopher Durkin and Ruan have collectively been involved in six goals for the team.

As a team, DC United averages 13.2 total shots, 4.1 corner kicks, and 9.0 successful dribbles per match. Despite keeping six clean sheets, the squad needs to improve their averages of 17.2 tackles, 9.5 interceptions, 15.8 clearances, and 2.5 saves in order to reduce the average of 1.3 goals they concede per match.

Final FC Dallas-DC United Prediction & Pick

Both teams will prove their mettle in the game, but Dallas will not disappoint its home fans. Back the Toros to get the win over the Eagles.

Final FC Dallas-DC United Prediction & Pick: FC Dallas (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-106)