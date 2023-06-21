Austin FC and FC Dallas lock horns for this Texas derby! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Austin FC-FC Dallas prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Austin FC (5-4-8) is in 12th place in the Western Conference table at the moment and has not been at its best this year. The hosts slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City in their previous game. The Oaks will definitely need to bounce back and put a stop to their two losses in a row.

FC Dallas (7-5-6) is currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and has stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Portland Timbers last week. Like the hosts, the visitors will also be trying to get all three points.

Here are the Austin FC-FC Dallas soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Austin FC-FC Dallas Odds

Austin FC: +105

FC Dallas: +230

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -106

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Why Austin FC Can Beat FC Dallas

Los Verdes has been disappointing this season. Austin only managed to get 19 points out of 17 matches played, tallying five wins and four draws. They have a -9 goal differential, but their record still fares as the 22nd-best among 29 teams.

Austin FC has lost their last two matches in the MLS – their longest such streak in the competition since a run of three defeats on the trot in September last year. A 1-2 encounter with Real Salt Lake was followed by a 4-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas. In that game at the Children's Mercy Park, Austin managed to still get 64$ possession, 14 total shots, five corner kicks, and 529 passes. However, they only got one goal from Sebastian Driussi off a Gyasi Zardes assist. Julio Cascante and Gyasi Zardes were booked for yellow cards in the match.

The Oaks has conceded a total of 18 goals in the second half in the MLS this season. Only Chicago Fire and Atlanta United have worse records in this regard so far. Austin FC can pack a punch on their day but they have a lot to prove, given their poor record against their local rivals.

The Verde and Black managed one win in the last three matches, which was a 2-1 victory against Minnesota United. In their last six Major League Soccer home matches, the Oaks have two wins, while they’ve drawn two and lost two. They scored six and conceded six goals. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in Austin FC's last 4 matches in Major League Soccer. On average, Austin FC has conceded 1.59 goals in their last matches in Major League Soccer. Austin has a 3-3-3 home record, scoring and conceding 10 goals.

Something more is expected from Austin but they have a lot of personnel concerns. Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen are out with ligament injuries. Sofiane Djeffal and Aleksandar Radovanovic have some muscle pains, making them questionable. Josh Wolff will be handling the goalscoring duties to Jon Gallagher, the talented defender with five goals. Sebastian Driussi has four goals and one assist while Gyasi Zardes has three goals. Owen Wolff, Emiliano Rigoni, and Adam Lundqvist have two assists each.

Why FC Dallas Can Beat Austin FC

FC Dallas has been fairly impressive this season but has suffered the occasional stutter over the past month. The Toros have the 12th-best record in the MLS, scoring 21 goals while conceding 19. They have 26 points from 18 matches played.

In their previous three outings, FC Dallas lost 1-2 against Nashville SC, beat St. Louis City 2-0, and lost 1-0 against Portland Timbers. The Burn had greater ball possession in the match, reaching 58% ball possession and recording 83% accurate passing but they had fewer shots and chances in the game. Jader Obrian, Edwin Cerrillo, and Geovane were booked with yellows in the game, while Franck Boli scored for the Timbers.

In their last six Major League Soccer away matches, the Toros failed to win more than once. Instead, they have drawn two and lost three, scoring four while also conceding seven times. They hope to snap that disappointing streak in this game against Austin. FC Dallas has a good record against the hosts, winning four out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austin FC's two victories. The previous meeting between the two teams in May this year ended in a 1-0 victory for FC Dallas and was one of only three victories away from home between teams from Texas.

Dallas’ goal difference is +2 at the moment. It’s the result of a season-long effort to orbit around the top. Coach Nico Gonzalez’s boys are sitting comfortably in fifth place and if they manage to pipe Austin on Thursday, we might just see the Bulls climb higher up the ladder.

Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Tarik Scott, and Ema Twumasi are absent from the match. Jesus Ferreira has found his shooting boots and will look to add to his 10-goal tally this week. Alan Velasco, Nkosi Tafari, and Jader Obrian are second in the team with two goals each. Tsiki Ntsabeleng leads the team with three assists.

Final Austin FC-FC Dallas Prediction & Pick

The game will be a delight to Texas fans, as two local teams will be punching their way to victory. However, the Oaks have been disappointing this season, which the Toros could take advantage of.

Final Austin FC-FC Dallas Prediction & Pick: FC Dallas (+230), Over 2.5 goals (-106)