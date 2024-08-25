It was a special day in Minnesota for both Caitlin Clark and Maya Moore as the Indiana Fever took on the Minnesota Lynx, with Clark setting another WNBA record and Moore getting her No. 23 jersey retired. Clark's latest rewriting of the record books involves her becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to record 500-plus points and 200-plus assists in a season, according to StatMamba. Clark is also the first rookie to ever reach those numbers.

Clark put up 23 points, eight assists and a highlight-reel ankle-breaker on Saturday, albeit in a 90-80 loss to a Lynx team that captured a playoff berth with the victory. Still, Clark's ongoing development into a legitimate WNBA star on the court has the Fever feeling good about where they're at after a sluggish start to her rookie season.

The 22-year-old now has 520 points and 240 assists on the year, giving her averages of 17.9 points and 8.3 assists. She ranks first in assists and is 10th in scoring.

Caitlin Clark shines on Maya Moore's day

While Caitlin Clark continues to make history, Maya Moore's jersey retirement after the Lynx's win stole the show. A record crowd of over 19,000 honored Moore, who won four WNBA titles with Minnesota.

Of course, Clark is linked to Moore. The Fever star labels Moore as her favorite player of all time and was a Lynx fan growing up. As a 12-year-old kid, Clark got to hug Moore before a game, which became one of her favorite childhood memories.

Clark talked about her idolization of Moore in the week leading up to the game.

“For me as a little kid, it’s a full-circle moment for myself,” Clark said. “Being able to live out my dream of playing in the WNBA, and be in the arena when they’re retiring her jersey, somebody that’s done so much for this league, done so much just for society and the world. She’s just a great individual, a great person.”

While living up to Moore's legacy will be difficult given her resume, Clark is off to a great start. She will need plenty of help along the way if she's going to win even one WNBA championship, let alone four, but don't count her out. What she's already doing as a rookie is impressive, and she has the talent and drive to become an all-time great, just like her idol.

It will be fun to watch how Clark's career pans out and how it stacks up next to Moore's when it's all said and done.