Caitlin Clark is well on her way to becoming one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time. Clark, despite being a rookie, has transformed the Indiana Fever and turned them into a playoff team, all the while being one of the best point guards in the league — turnover problems notwithstanding. But it's not just Clark who's moving up in the world. Her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, also made huge strides in his career — earning a new job as an assistant coach for Butler University's men's basketball program.

Of course, in a relationship, one person's win is also a victory for the other. The Fever star wasted no time congratulating her partner on her new job, greeting McCaffery on her Instagram story.

“yayy!! so happy for you🤍 @connor_m30,” Clark wrote.

The good news for the couple is that the job McCaffery took won't require him to move far away from his significant other. Butler University is located in Indianapolis, Indiana — the same city where Caitlin Clark's Fever are based in. Distance isn't always the easiest to navigate in a romantic relationship, so this new job from McCaffery won't require a major adjustment from both members of the relationship.

McCaffery and Clark met each other in campus (Iowa), and haven't been far from each other since. The former was a two-sport star for Iowa; being the son of Iowa men's basketball team head coach Fran McCaffery, he starred for the university's baseball and basketball program. Meanwhile, Clark had been turning heads since her freshman year with the Hawkeyes, and she made history with the university in the process even though she did not win the national title.

Last year, McCaffery took an assistant coaching job with the Indiana Pacers — perhaps foreshadowing Clark's eventual arrival as the Pacers WNBA counterpart's franchise savior. Now, the two continue to make a name for themselves as Indianapolis sporting icons. Maybe one day, McCaffery progresses far enough in his coaching career that he becomes a head coach of a major basketball program.

Caitlin Clark's stellar rookie season feels like a Fever dream

Caitlin Clark's meteoric rise towards the top of the WNBA's totem pole is showing no signs of slowing down. There were already plenty of outsized expectations surrounding her following her historic stint with the Iowa Hawkeyes, but Clark has somehow managed to play above those expectations, leading the Fever to their first trip back to the playoffs since 2016.

Clark has been the subject of plenty of controversy throughout her rookie campaign. There have been many detractors trying to diminish what she has been doing as one of the most prominent transformative forces behind the WNBA's rise into the mainstream, but the Fever star has backed up her cultural impact with her performance on the hardwood.

She is now the owner of the record for most assists in a single season in WNBA history, and every game of hers is a must-watch due to how great of a force on the offensive end she is. She has unlimited range that makes her reminiscent of Stephen Curry, while she's also unselfish when it comes to setting her teammates up. Kelsey Mitchell, in particular, has reached a new level in her game alongside Clark.

Only 22 years of age, the sky is the limit when it comes to Clark's development. She is on track to be one of the greatest to ever touch a basketball, provided, of course, that she remains healthy for the foreseeable future.